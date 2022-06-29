ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok Producer Addresses Rumors and Delay Fears

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch to the dismay of gamers everywhere, it seems like there are no plans to share any God of War Ragnarok news before the end of June. God of War Ragnarok is currently one of the most anticipated games coming in 2022. The sequel to the 2018 Game of the Year...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Stealth Release Surprises Fans With Former Nintendo 3DS Exclusive

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X just got a stealth release, and the game in question is a former Nintendo 3DS exclusive. It's not often Xbox consoles get a stealth release, with a majority of surprise releases going the way of Nintendo Switch, or occasionally to the way of PlayStation players. This time though it's Xbox players who have been provided the stealth release, courtesy of Inti Creates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2024 Maps Are Already Leaking; Teases Futuristic Black Ops Game

It's not uncommon for a Call of Duty game to have some leaks before it's announced or officially releases, but it is a bit uncommon to start getting significant leaks for a Call of Duty game that's reportedly two years away from releasing. Earlier this summer, Infinity Ward announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which will feature Task Force 141 trying to stop a new terror threat. It's one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 given 2019's entry was a major turning point for the long-running franchise and sold well over 30 million copies. It even spawned Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play game that has become an absolute juggernaut. Nonetheless, the next Call of Duty game from Treyarch is already in development and although it has reportedly been delayed from 2023 to 2024, we may have an idea of what it will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA 6 Trailer Leak Is Probably Fake

A new GTA 6 trailer "leak" is making the rounds, but there are a few indicators pointing towards the leak being fake. Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to see GTA 6 after Rockstar Games confirmed the next installment in the series earlier this year. Right now, there's no official word from Rockstar Games when the reveal trailer will drop. That said, according to a few different rumors from sources ranging from dubious to reliable, the debut trailer is dropping this year. And if the aforementioned leak is is to be believed, it's dropping real soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Immortal X-Men Teases Exodus' Secret Past With Apocalypse (Exclusive)

While the X-Men and Eternals are in a war for survival, Immortal X-Men will put the spotlight on the Quiet Council member Exodus. Immortal X-Men takes readers inside the world of the Quiet Council, the ruling body for the mutant nation of Krakoa. The series is written by Kieron Gillen, who also pens Eternals and the upcoming Marvel event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day, a crossover between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. Each issue of Immortal X-Men has focused on a different Quiet Council member, and Issue #5 features Exodus – one of the oldest mutants in the Marvel Universe – and his secret history with Apocalypse.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Console Potentially Teased by Nintendo

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may have just been teased by Nintendo in a rather unexpected way. For a prolonged period of time, fans have been trying to estimate when Nintendo would release a more powerful version of the Switch. Rumors associated with a "Pro" model or an outright Nintendo Switch 2 console have been swirling for the better part of the past year, but Nintendo has yet to confirm that it's working on anything of the sort. And while we might not get confirmation for a bit longer, it definitely seems like the Japanese video game company could be creating something new behind the scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
ComicBook

Umbrella Academy Creator Reveals Scene From Comic That's Too Expensive for TV

Fans of The Umbrella Academy comic books have now had three seasons of the Netflix adaptation, but sadly some major elements from the Dark Horse Comics series haven't made it onto the screen. Though quite a bit from the source material has been realized in live-action, some key battles from the time that The Umbrella Academy were children have yet to appear in the show, moments like their fight with the Lincoln Memorial thath as come to life and a fight inside the Eiffel Tower with Zombie-Robot Gustave Eiffel. Apparently it's not for lack of trying as series creator Steve Blackman revealed in a new interview.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

RWBY: Arrowfell Trailer Released

Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works have revealed a new trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell, the upcoming video game set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. The trailer shows off a fresh look at the title and gameplay and was shared as part of a slate of RWBY franchise news at the RTX Austin 2022 convention.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Ranked Last in Streamer Satisfaction According to Survey

In this digital age, it's a common joke that Netflix cancels its show at the drop of a hat. As it turns out, the analytics-first company is ranking low on customer satisfaction. A new study from Whip Media, Netflix comes last in perceived value when compared to eight other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer, Poster

Bleach is back, and fans are more ready than ever to see how its anime comeback goes. After all, the series is slated to return this October after a decade off the air. And thanks to Anime Expo, the latest trailer and poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has gone live in anticipation of the new anime's big premiere.
COMICS
ComicBook

Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fortnite's Next Update Is Making Another Map Change

The next Fortnite update is coming on July 5, and Epic Games has already confirmed players should expect a map change. While it hasn't revealed this map change itself, fans now know what it is, courtesy of a datamining effort of the game's new files. As expected, the map change involves the Temple POI between The Honeses and Rocky Reels, which isn't the most popular place to drop on the map, but players do drop there on occasion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Last Mile Sets Yvette Nicole Brown, Felicia Day as Hosts

Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day are joining the next chapter of the Walking Dead Universe. Skybound Entertainment, Genvid Entertainment, and Facebook announced on Thursday that Brown and Day will serve as the live-action hosts of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, an interactive storytelling experience driven by fans. Previously revealed as "the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise," TWD:LM is part game, part interactive television show. The Massively Interactive Live Event — MILE — begins with Brown hosting the first weekly interactive live stream on Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES

