ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KY

Clark County Public Schools parts ways with superintendent

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlBSI_0gQEIEut00

WINCHESTER, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Clark County Public Schools will have a new superintendent when classes start in the fall.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, the board announced they had mutually agreed to immediately part ways with their current superintendent.

A special meeting has been scheduled for July 5 to discuss an interim superintendent. In the meantime, the district’s director of pupil personnel will act as the leader of the district.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News – July 2022 – Lexington, KY

In June, the city broke ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War. Councilmember Kathy Plomin says, “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District. The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Second driver licensing regional office opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Lexington. It’s located at 2624 Research Park Drive and will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It adds to a network of offices that provide secure licensing and credentialing...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
Clark County, KY
Government
County
Clark County, KY
City
Winchester, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Clark County, KY
Education
Lexington, KY
Government
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police conducting safety checkpoints ahead of July 4

FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
FRANKLIN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Final location for regional driver’s licenses opens in Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a second Driver Licensing Regional Office in Lexington, the 31st and final location of a network of offices that will provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive and...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Health News – July 2022 – Lexington, KY

A major milestone in the construction of Baptist Health Hamburg was celebrated in June with the placing of a commemorative steel beam signed by Baptist Health staff. Ground was broken in November of 2020 on the major outpatient surgery and medical campus at 2000 Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Lexington Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
WTVQ

Lexington Fire Department investigating Saturday morning structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a Saturday morning structure fire. According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 1:30 Saturday morning to a structure fire at the 200th block of East Seventh Street. When first responders arrived, they found a vacant home fully engulfed....
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Frankfort (KY)

Kentucky’s capital city is the fourth smallest state capital in the United States, but if you’re intrigued by the Commonwealth’s history you’ll have enough to keep you rapt for a couple of days. Frankfort’s status as capital was contested from 1792 until as recently as 1904...
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Harrodsburg, KY

Harrodsburg is the seat of Mercer County, Kentucky. It's a home rule-class city with a lot to offer visitors. James Harrod and a group of pioneers from Pennsylvania founded Harrodsburg in 1774, the first settlement in Kentucky west of the Allegheny Mountains. The city is approximately 32 miles southwest of...
HARRODSBURG, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown (KY)

Near the center of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region, Georgetown is folded into some of the prettiest countryside you could hope to see. Bordering the town is rolling, fertile pasture, crisscrossed by rock fences, in a part of the world long associated with thoroughbred horses. One of the world’s great horse-themed...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

New businesses open in Olive Hill

The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce had a busy weekend, with five ribbon cuttings for three new businesses and two new amenities for recreational cyclists and other visitors. The Olive Hill Trail Town bike repair station was funded with donations from a Carter County Community Fund Grant and Carter County Tourism, with Tourism also contributing to the new visitor’s kiosk.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating possible shooting incident overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a juvenile walked into Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington around midnight Friday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say the injury is minor and that the juvenile was not very cooperative in telling them what happened. However, shell casings were found on...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy