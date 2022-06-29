Clark County Public Schools parts ways with superintendent
WINCHESTER, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Clark County Public Schools will have a new superintendent when classes start in the fall.
During a school board meeting on Tuesday, the board announced they had mutually agreed to immediately part ways with their current superintendent.
A special meeting has been scheduled for July 5 to discuss an interim superintendent. In the meantime, the district’s director of pupil personnel will act as the leader of the district.
