ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jalen Brunson's reps request meeting with Mavericks as Knicks rumors swirl: Report

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYeAO_0gQEIC9R00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Just when we thought it was all over - the Jalen Brunson free agent saga will drag on for just a little bit longer.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, Brunson will meet with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Miami Heat, on the first day of NBA free agency, which begins Thursday at 5 p.m. CT.

It has been widely reported that Brunson already has an agreement in place with the Knicks on a four-year, $110 million deal. But with free agency having yet to officially begin, the meetings might be a way for Brunson and his representation to avoid a tampering investigation by the league, as some NBA insiders have already speculated on Twitter.

Alas, at the request of Brunson's camp, the Mavericks will send a large contingent to New York to try and convince him to return to Dallas, despite the organization having "scant optimism" of their chances to convince Luka Doncic's backcourt mate not to depart for the bright lights of New York, Stein reports.

Among the key personnel from the Mavs set to attend the meeting, include owner Mark Cuban, GM Nico Harrison, head coach Jason Kidd, VP of basketball operations Michael Finley, and 'maybe one or two of Jalen Brunson's teammates,' Stein adds.

The Heat's inclusion into the two-horse race is also curious, seeing as they have yet to be mentioned as a potential suitor for the point guard, nor do they have the cap space to sign Brunson to the type of big-money contract he seeks. Should they secure a commitment from Brunson, they would only be able to acquire him via sign-and-trade.

After trades of Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Kemba Walker , the Knicks have secured $30 million in cap space to woo Brunson to New York. It's unlikely they would have done all that work had they not had a strong indication of Brunson's intentions, seeing as his former agent, Leon Rose, is the Knicks president, and his father, Rick, is on the coaching staff.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN , the Mavericks were willing to go as high as "about $22M per year or $110M total value."

Per Haynes' report, "It would likely take somewhere close to a five-year, $125 million commitment from the Mavericks to prevent Brunson from signing with the Knicks."

Brunson was eligible to receive a five-year, $175,450,000 deal from the Mavs, but a contract of that magnitude was never going to be offered.

According to MacMahon , Dallas could have sewn up a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension with Brunson before the season, but they didn't offer him a deal after he struggled in the team's 2021 first-round playoff series loss to the Clippers in 2021.

Dallas also passed on making him an offer in the middle of the season after Brunson cemented himself into the starting lineup for good following his stellar play as a fill-in while Doncic was injured.

The fourth-year guard responded by parlaying a breakout regular season (career-high 16.3 points per game) into an even better postseason, averaging 21.6 points throughout the Mavs’ playoff run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Michael Finley
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Gm#Michae
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy