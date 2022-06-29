FDA warns against baby neck floats after child dies, another hospitalized

Neck floats marketed for babies to use in water can lead to serious injury or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this week. The inflatable plastic rings are especially dangerous for infants who have developmental delays or special needs, such as those with spina bifida, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy, the agency said in its news release.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO