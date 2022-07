Boston added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in hopes of getting over the top. When the Celtics reportedly traded for Malcolm Brogdon and secured a commitment from soon-to-be free-agent Danilo Gallinari on Friday, they did so hoping to get over the title hump. They might have done that, at least in the eyes of some.

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO