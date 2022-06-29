Akima Subsidiary RiverTech Wins Coast Guard National Maritime Center Contract

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kearneysville, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Boonsboro, Braddock Heights, Mount Lena, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Jefferson, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville and Antietam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO