Martinsburg, WV

Akima Subsidiary RiverTech Wins Coast Guard National Maritime Center Contract

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkima subsidiary RiverTech has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Coast Guard to provide technical and administrative support at the USCG National Maritime Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The contract has a value of $7.6 million over...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

New Magistrate to Take Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

American Rescue Plan Act Funds available in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners announced on Friday, July 1 that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for municipal, authority or nonprofit entities are available through the IMPACT! Grant Program. These funds support recovery efforts in Franklin County following the coronavirus pandemic. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Martinsburg (WV)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Martinsburg, WV?. Martinsburg the county seat of Berkeley County, West Virginia, it is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the tip of the Eastern Panhandle region of West Virginia. According to the 2019 Census, Its population was...
MARTINSBURG, WV
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Jennifer McDonald’s case deemed ‘complex’, criminal trial pushed back to May 2023

Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald’s criminal trial will not commence on Oct. 11, as previously scheduled. A U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia judge has put off Jennifer R. McDonald’s trial on fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Subsidiary#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Nmc#The Oasis Small Business#Uscg
Morgan Messenger

North Berkeley Park to get extra monitoring after repeated vandalism

The North Berkeley Community Park will be protected with new security cameras and lighting with help from the Morgan County Partnership. The Partnership applied for and received grant funding to purchase wireless and solar security cameras and lights to fight vandalism at the North Berkeley Community Park on Williams Street in Berkeley Springs.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Wbaltv.com

Massive fire consumes camp dining hall in Frederick County

THURMONT, Md. — Firefighters from two states fought a massive fire that consumed the dining hall at Camp Airy in Frederick County. Frederick County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said the two-alarm fire started just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and that 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were called to the scene in Thurmont.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD
abc27.com

One dead in accident near Rt. 15 in Adams County

HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
hagerstownmagazine.com

Classic Car Group for Children

Cruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not alone,...
WGAL

Dozens of tombstones damaged at Adams County church cemetery

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of tombstones were damaged at an Adams County cemetery. It happened at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on White Hall Road in Mount Pleasant Township, near Bonneauville. Church members said 25 to 30 tombstones were damaged Saturday night when a vehicle skidded through the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

Arrest made in murder of Fairfax nonprofit CEO: police

FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home. Police say they found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead from gunshot wounds Friday after they responded to a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court just before 3 a.m.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kearneysville, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Boonsboro, Braddock Heights, Mount Lena, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Jefferson, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville and Antietam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
850wftl.com

Police warn of Utility scam

The Delray Police Department is warning homeowners about a scam where thieves dress up as utility workers to gain access to the home. Officials are reporting that the scam becomes more popular during the summer months. The scammers typically dress up in utility gear or a hard hat and ask...
DELRAY, WV

