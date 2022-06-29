ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Flare warning, Portland: Fireworks are banned. Here’s how else to celebrate

By Zaeem Shaikh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop the sparklers and hold your matches for this Fourth of July in Portland. The use of all fireworks is banned in city limits. Flare enough. The Portland City Council voted earlier this year to ban the sale and use of the items year-round, citing increased fire risk, rising temperatures and...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

14 Fantastic Specialty Markets in East Portland

Whether a recipe calls for a specific ingredient or a hankering for a particular snack hits, sometimes a trip to the regular grocery store just won’t cut it. In East Portland, these markets carry specialty ingredients, often also serving as cultural hubs for the communities they serve. This map will point you in the direction to everything from locally made vegan cheeses to imported snack mixes from India. For more spots to eat on this side of the Willamette, check out our East Portland map.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
opb.org

Effort building to create a methamphetamine stabilization center in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. After months of delays, momentum is now building to create a stabilization center to treat people experiencing a mental health crisis due to methamphetamines, according to new reporting by The Lund Report. Multnomah County and the City of Portland signed a memorandum of understanding in May to partner on the center, which would be the first of its kind in Oregon. Unlike other sobering facilities, the stabilization center would allow several days for people to detox from meth before trying to link them to recovery services. Emily Green, managing editor for The Lund Report, joins us to talk about this effort amid a surge in meth-related visits to emergency rooms, which for the first time, have now surpassed visits due to alcohol in Multnomah County.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Fire#Flare#Firework#Choking#The Portland City Council
The Oregonian

Fourth of July holiday in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed, what are the transit schedule changes

Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Man armed with pitchfork threatens people at Portland Water Bureau: Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the building in the 1900 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived, they learned the suspect used a pitchfork to break into the Portland Water Bureau building. Officers searched the building, found the suspect, and arrested him. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Bailey.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Moonstruck Chocolate sold, will close remaining shops next week

Portland artisan confectioner Moonstruck Chocolate Co. has sold to a New York chocolatier, which plans to close Moonstruck’s three remaining shops on July 8. “This acquisition will give us a much-needed West Coast presence to better serve our current and potential customers,” said Joe Whaley, CEO and founder of Chocolate Works, the Portland company’s new owner. He didn’t disclose terms of the deal.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
kbnd.com

Minimum Wage Increases Across Oregon

SALEM, OR -- Those working for minimum wage in Oregon get a raise Friday, when the last phase of the state's minimum wage increase takes effect. Oregon has three rates. Portland’s metro rate goes up to $14.75, the standard rate is now $13.50 - that includes Deschutes County, and those in non-urban areas - like Crook and Jefferson counties - will make $12.50 an hour.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

NE Portland glass recycler Owens-Brockway will continue operating, install pollution controls

Oregon’s largest recycler of glass containers will continue to operate in Northeast Portland as it installs equipment to control excess pollution. State regulators had threatened Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of O-I Glass Inc., with a $1 million fine last June, finding it had repeatedly violated the air quality standards required under its operating permit. It ordered the company to come up with plans to fix the problem or shut down by this month.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy