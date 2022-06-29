ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Commissioners Court notebook: Mental health funding, border enforcement budget

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County commissioners set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds for behavioral...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Commissioners approve $16M IT contract to power Harris County Public Health initiative

ACCESS Harris County will support vulnerable residents through a coordinated care approach. (Courtesy Pexels) Harris County commissioners voted unanimously to execute a $16 million contract with IBM to provide technology services for ACCESS Harris County, a Harris County Public Health Initiative, during their June 28 meeting. The ACCESS initiative, short...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County commissioners approve Conroe Symphony lease reduction, discuss building’s future

Montgomery County commissioners approved another lease reduction to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s current home on Frazier Street, but they hinted at future plans for the building. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners unanimously approved a fourth amendment to a lease agreement with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra at a…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Montgomery County, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County commissioners commit to preserving Cook’s Branch Conservancy

Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley presented a resolution that memorialized the county’s commitment to minimizing construction in the Cook’s Branch Conservancy. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners memorialized a commitment to not constructing roadways in the Cook’s Branch Conservancy with a resolution signed at a June 28 session….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

City Council Report 6-27-22 meeting

Board members present where Mayor Dusty Thiele, Mayor Pro-Tem Chis Harris, Council Members Gina Hicks, Rory Robinson, and Dan Smith. Mike, Chairman for the the 4th of July festivities that will be held invite everyone for hamburgers, hot dog – all free – auction of items including a flight in a world war 2 airplane.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PRICE FOR 3 NEW EMS STATIONS

The Austin County Commissioners Court has approved the maximum price for three proposed new EMS stations. During their recent meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a maximum price of $8.2 million for the construction of EMS stations in Bellville, Industry, and Wallis. They also approved the authorization for County Judge Tim...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Notebook#Behavioral Health#Politics Local#American
mocomotive.com

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Cares Officially Launch

HOUSTON, TX – Ten Memorial Hermann urgent care centers reopen today under a new partnership with GoHealth – just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend. The Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will be staffed and led by Memorial Hermann clinicians, who will provide in-person and virtual care services seven days a week. Each site can see the whole family, ages 6 months and older, with additional pediatric expertise for infants and up at the West University pediatric location. Patients will have access to a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions at all Urgent Care locations. The centers will also provide X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, sports physicals for kids and more.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
pearland.com

City of Pearland Facility Closures

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th. The Recreation Center & Natatorium will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Trash pick-up will run as scheduled. Pearland ISD offices will be closed Friday-Monday, July 1-4 in...
PEARLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Health Center of Southeast Texas opens new clinic in Plum Grove area

Accessing competent medical care just got a little easier for the residents of Plum Grove and Colony Ridge communities with the grand opening of the fifth Health Center of Southeast Texas clinic. Located at 871 CR 3549, the clinic is staffed and ready to welcome patients in need of care.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face causing facial injuries that will require additional plastic surgery. That dog was also ordered euthanized. Paige said she always thought they were beautiful dogs until this incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fireworks display at NW Harris County church ignites 3-acre grass fire, firefighters say

Firefighters in northwest Harris County had put out a grass fire ignited by fireworks at an event that took place in Cypress Friday night. According to Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. James Singleton, firefighters were on scene supporting a 4th of July fireworks event at Second Baptist Church in Cypress. The fireworks display was conducted by professionals on site.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy