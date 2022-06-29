Montgomery County Commissioners Court notebook: Mental health funding, border enforcement budget

HOUSTON, TX – Ten Memorial Hermann urgent care centers reopen today under a new partnership with GoHealth – just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend. The Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will be staffed and led by Memorial Hermann clinicians, who will provide in-person and virtual care services seven days a week. Each site can see the whole family, ages 6 months and older, with additional pediatric expertise for infants and up at the West University pediatric location. Patients will have access to a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions at all Urgent Care locations. The centers will also provide X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, sports physicals for kids and more.

