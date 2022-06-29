ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Salvation Army’s 'Doing the Most Good' Awards Event

By Photos, story by Christina Kling-Garrett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-May, the Salvation Army hosted its 2022 awards celebration at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, where awardees who are “Doing the Most Good” were honored in accordance with the organization’s mission. Maj. Kjell Steinsland, general secretary and regional commander, greeted guests as...

The New Events Space Opening in St. Louis This Fall

A new events venue in St. Louis dubbed The Hawthorn is ready to book events – including galas, concerts and weddings – starting this fall. “The new space, located at 2225 Washington Ave., will be a versatile venue available for special events such as weddings, galas and business events in addition to midsize concerts,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn, which is currently under construction, is now taking bookings.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
inparkmagazine.com

St. Louis Holocaust Museum announces opening date

The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum has announced it will reopen to the public on November 2, 2022, after closing for renovation and expansion in early 2020. The new 36,000 square-foot facility will be four times the size of the previous Museum, which served the community for over 25 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbia.org

In St. Louis stop, Parson touts accomplishments in fighting violent crime

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calls investments in measures to fight crime a top accomplishment of the 2022 legislative session. “I wanted to be up here to say thanks to a lot of people I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Parson said Tuesday during a visit to Sts. Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood of St. Louis. “With the added resources in the budget this year, we’re trying to do a much better job of trying to provide services and do away with the crime as much as we possibly can.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

The Kitchen Offers Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese American Fare in Florissant

In Florissant, a longstanding family-owned eatery recently enjoyed a new lease on life, when The Kitchen debuted in November, filling part of the space previously occupied by Chinese Gourmet Restaurant. Co-owners/siblings Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu grew up in the culinary industry, following in the footsteps of their Vietnamese émigré...
FLORISSANT, MO
St. Louis American

CITY OF ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION

The City of St. Louis will make available applications for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding cycle beginning July 26, 2022 and ending at 4:00 p.m. CST on August 26, 2022. Beginning July 26, 2022, the 2023 CDBG Request for Proposals (RFP) and related documents can be found on the Community Development Administration (CDA) website at: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/community- development/ The 2023 CDBG funding proposal deadline is Friday, August 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m., CST. Grants Management System Training and RFP Workshop CDA utilizes a grants management system called EGrAMS to streamline grant processes and to allow organizations to apply for funding online. CDA will hold a virtual training session for organizations interested in applying online via EGrAMS. CDA will host a workshop to answer questions on the RFP on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Instructions for attending the Virtual Training and RFP Workshop Session are available on the website: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/cda/. Questions concerning the RFP process may be submitted to the Community Development Administration at CDBG@Stlouis-mo.gov CDA is an equal opportunity Agency. Minority participation is encouraged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Jail Oversight Nominees Win Approval After All

Two months ago, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones found her plans for a Detention Facilities Oversight Board facing potentially fatal opposition from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. What a difference two months can make. Yesterday, two nominees to the board whose nominations came under fire garnered aldermanic approval. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis Area Doctor Discusses Her Recent Artwork: ‘Tree of Life’

Despite being a static image, Dr. Sreelatha Varma’s “Tree of Life,” reproduced here, seemingly shimmers with some innate vitality, blending representational and abstract art into a pleasing whole. Varma is an attending physician at St. Luke’s Hospital in the metro area whose first St. Louis art show...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Steelworkers blast possible job-killing deal

Big changes could be on the horizon as U.S. Steel announces a change of plans. News 4's Damon Arnold has the details. Locally-owned Teatopia has over 100 kinds of tea to choose from. To learn more, visit their website at www.teatopiastl.com or check out their store at 2606 Cherokee Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFAR

The Top 8 Dishes You Have to Try in St. Louis

St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Homegrown sound for St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC has picked local rapper Mvstermind to select music by local musicians that the club will play at matches and events. The team announced last week that as the soccer club’s director of musical experience, Mvstermind will curate the music from fan suggestions during the club’s inaugural season. Fans will use an online form to select the local artists and songs they’d like to hear played at games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

