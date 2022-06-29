The Salvation Army’s 'Doing the Most Good' Awards Event

The City of St. Louis will make available applications for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding cycle beginning July 26, 2022 and ending at 4:00 p.m. CST on August 26, 2022. Beginning July 26, 2022, the 2023 CDBG Request for Proposals (RFP) and related documents can be found on the Community Development Administration (CDA) website at: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/community- development/ The 2023 CDBG funding proposal deadline is Friday, August 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m., CST. Grants Management System Training and RFP Workshop CDA utilizes a grants management system called EGrAMS to streamline grant processes and to allow organizations to apply for funding online. CDA will hold a virtual training session for organizations interested in applying online via EGrAMS. CDA will host a workshop to answer questions on the RFP on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Instructions for attending the Virtual Training and RFP Workshop Session are available on the website: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/cda/. Questions concerning the RFP process may be submitted to the Community Development Administration at CDBG@Stlouis-mo.gov CDA is an equal opportunity Agency. Minority participation is encouraged.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO