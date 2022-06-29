AEW Trios Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite: Blood & Guts Special Event

This Saturday, the Money in The Bank pay-per-view, a show originally set to be held at a stadium in Las Vegas before it was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, will air live on Peacock. Aside from the fact that the event initially didn’t sell enough tickets to justify a stadium show, the booking of the MITB matches themselves seem to highlight some flaws within the structure of the product. First of all, I have to say, I think the company overplayed their hand with the initial venue for this pay-per-view. I understand that Cody Rhodes, who was a much bigger star upon his return to the company this year than he was when he left six years ago, was scheduled to be a major player on the card, but I don’t think even Cody’s renewed popularity justified a stadium event. Sure, they are a core group of diehard WWE fans, members of the audience that dress up in wacky costumes to try to get themselves noticed on television, that travel to most of the big cards. However, a look at the logistics of a stadium event just a few months after two nights of Wrestlemania and just four weeks before another stadium show for Summer Slam, will prove the flawed strategy.

