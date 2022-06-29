ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID leads to mistrial in case of Shreveport couple found burned in their car, date reset

By Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

A mistrial was declared Wednesday, in the case of Dewayne Willie Watkins, on trial for the double first-degree murder of a local couple almost four years ago.

Judge John D. Mosely Jr. declared the mistrial after it was learned that an attorney involved tested positive for COVID-19, and a key witness also was symptomatic. Contact tracing could have led to other potential quarantines. No recess was possible due to witness and juror availabilities. State prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the mistrial and a new trial date, August 22.

Jury selection was in its second day in the case. Watkins, 37, is accused in connection with the November 8, 2018 slayings of Heather Angela King Jose, 32, and her husband, Kelly Dean Jose, 43. The two were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Friends: Shreveport couple killed, burned in car would want their deaths 'to bear love'

Watkins was arrested several days after the slayings following a six-hour standoff with police.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times:

