Fire crews responded to a call about a vegetation fire burning in Thermal this morning. CalFire said they were notified at around 8:15 a.m. and firefighters were sent out to the scene at Avenue 66 and Fillmore Street. The fire is less than one acre, and there are no injuries or evacuations. Avenue 66 is

THERMAL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO