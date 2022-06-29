ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky man builds eel pit in home drawing in millions of followers on TikTok

By Ashley Kirklen
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILDER, Ky. — Each home on one Northern Kentucky block has what's called an underground rain cistern. It used to be used to store rainwater, which would then be turned into fresh drinking water. Now, one man has found a much different use for it and the internet...

UPI News

Underground eel pit turns Kentucky man into TikTok star

July 1 (UPI) -- An animal-loving Kentucky man is becoming famous on TikTok after converting the basement of his house into an eel pit. Nick Tobler said he was inspired to create the eel habitat when he and his brother moved into their grandmother's old house in Taylor Mill and he inspected the home's underground rain cistern, which was originally designed to store rainwater for conversion into fresh drinking water.
More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
TheDailyBeast

Police Find 31 Bodies Decomposing Inside Indiana Funeral Home

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
kentuckytoday.com

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
99.5 WKDQ

Hey, All You Online Study People…Get Off Kentucky’s Back [VIDEO]

You could consider me part of the problem. After all, I did publish a story very recently about how Kentucky's driving leaves much to be desired. And now I've come across ANOTHER study that doesn't paint Kentucky in a favorable light. In fact, I have seen multiple studies that do that, and I think I'm at my limit. Okay, yes, a study is a study, but maybe you just get to a point where it's like, "ALRIGHT, but I'm tired of hearing all these negatives about my home state."
indiana105.com

Fireball Seen Over Indiana

A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
