The holiday weekend starts off a bit early with some events beginning on Friday. Here are some of the fun activities happening around the Southland. First Fridays at the Natural History Museum: Dance and explore the magical world of mushrooms at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The theme for July is “Mushroom Magic: From Seeds to Psychedelics,” and it will feature a DJ set from Vegyn and discussion with a professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO