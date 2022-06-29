A large part of central and eastern South Dakota is under a severe thunderstorm watch tonight.

Hail up to a quarter, scattered gusts up to 80 mph and frequent lightning are all possible with the storms, according to the NWS.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 a.m. for eastern South Dakota and includes Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Huron, Watertown, Aberdeen and Brookings.

The greatest threat for severe weather for eastern South Dakota is between 7 and 10 p.m., according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, another severe thunderstorm watch includes all of western South Dakota until 8 p.m. MT. Quarter-size hail, gusts up to 80 mph and lightning are the main threats.

Severe thunderstorm watch for western South Dakota

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of eastern South Dakota