ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of eastern South Dakota

By Michael Klinski, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUdbO_0gQEEZmO00

A large part of central and eastern South Dakota is under a severe thunderstorm watch tonight.

Hail up to a quarter, scattered gusts up to 80 mph and frequent lightning are all possible with the storms, according to the NWS.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 a.m. for eastern South Dakota and includes Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Huron, Watertown, Aberdeen and Brookings.

The greatest threat for severe weather for eastern South Dakota is between 7 and 10 p.m., according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, another severe thunderstorm watch includes all of western South Dakota until 8 p.m. MT. Quarter-size hail, gusts up to 80 mph and lightning are the main threats.

Severe thunderstorm watch for western South Dakota

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of eastern South Dakota

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B102.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Wednesday Evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,. BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,. HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,. PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,. WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS. OF THE...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Road to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery closed for paving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Visitors to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery won’t be able to access the cemetery from the Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue. The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs says the road is under construction for paving. All traffic going to the cemetery will need to reach 477th Ave by coming in from the north off 258th Street. The Department of Veterans Affairs received funding for paving during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.
POLITICS
97.3 KKRC

Take a Trip to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When and where can I light fireworks in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the 4th of July less than 48 hours away, you may have questions about fireworks. Residents in Pennington County can get answers to those questions by calling a special line hosted by the Emergency Services Communication Center. There you can find out what...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Brookings, SD
State
Nebraska State
Mix 97-3

Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like fishing while relaxing on a boat on a warm summer day in South Dakota. But, here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are full of just fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way. There are several dangerous animals that...
POLITICS
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota may have a drunk driving problem.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — International driver’s education platform Zutobi says South Dakota is in second place on a list of states with the most drunk driving. Zutobi did a study on drunk driving and published an online article with the results. The study found that men suffer more drunk driving accidents than women and that DUI related deaths are on the rise in the United States.
TRAFFIC
ktwb.com

Will abortion be on the ballot in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near total ban on abortion less restrictive.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
97.3 KKRC

The Top 10 Most Common Last Names in all of South Dakota

Go anywhere in the state of South Dakota and you'll likely hear some interesting and unique last names. That being said, you'll also find some of the same last names almost everywhere you go in the state. But what are the most common last names in the Mount Rushmore State? Here's a list of the top ten.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Mt#Mdt
gowatertown.net

First West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season detected in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season has been detected in Brown County. State officials urge the public to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families against West Nile, which can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint aches.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
ktwb.com

Telemedicine abortions banned in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — On Friday, July 1, HB 1318, which bans telemedicine abortions in South Dakota, became law. In preparation for the law taking effect, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-08, which repeals her previous executive order on the subject. Following the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
newscenter1.tv

Crowds gather to honor local Marine killed in Osprey crash

ST. ONGE, S.D. — On June 8, 2022, an MV-22 Osprey based at Camp Pendleton in California crashed into the desert, killing all five Marines on board. All five were based at Camp Pendleton and assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364. One of those Marines was 21-year-old...
SAINT ONGE, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hyde; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; McPherson; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HYDE JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MCPHERSON MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nebraska student visiting every community in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner is visiting all 310 communities in South Dakota. He’s already covered over 200 so far, and made his way to Aberdeen Wednesday. Varner is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2020, he decided to visit every community in Nebraska. In 2021, he covered Iowa. Now, he’s making his way through the Mount Rushmore State.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing Mississippi teenager found in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing Mississippi teenager ended in South Dakota. The teen was with someone with a history of preying on kids, according to court papers. A trooper stopped Emily Yeary for speeding on Interstate 90 in Pennington County on Saturday, June 25,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
sdpb.org

Farmer starts oatmeal company after feeling cheated by commodity crops

Most South Dakota farmers grow and sell commodity crops like corn and soybeans, which they sell to processors. But a Brown County farmer has decided to cut out the middleman. Taylor Sumption and his brothers farm oats just north of Aberdeen. They recently decided to package, store and distribute oatmeal at a new facility built near the farm. They’re selling the oats online and in a few grocery stores.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy