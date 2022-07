On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that’s enshrined the constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century. Here in Illinois, we have legal provisions in place that protect the right to abortion, but for 26 U.S. states—including neighbors like Indiana, Missouri and more—those rights are likely to disappear or become highly restricted. In the meantime, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called a special legislative session to further bolster Illinois’ reproductive health protections.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO