Woman arrested on suspicion of killing husband by lighting house on fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old woman is facing charges of homicide and arson after allegedly starting a house fire that killed her husband, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department.

On June 25 just after 3:45 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department was called to a residential fire near the 5900 block of Amapola Drive. Two people were found in the home: an elderly husband and a wife identified as Rebecca Makino.

The husband was suffering from severe smoke inhalation and was rescued from an upstairs bedroom by firefighters, police said. He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Arson investigators determined that the fire was started purposefully by Makino, according to police. SJPD officers arrested the victim’s wife and booked her into the Santa Clara County jail on charges related to arson.

On June 28, the victim died of the injuries he sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A charge of homicide was added to the pending charges in the case.

The identity of the victim will be released by Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified. According to SJPD, this is the 18th homicide in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Reckas #3440 or Ancelet #4173 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3440@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

You can also submit crime tips while remaining anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

