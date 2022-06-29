ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing husband by lighting house on fire in San Jose

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpTqJ_0gQEDg2o00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old woman is facing charges of homicide and arson after allegedly starting a house fire that killed her husband, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department.

On June 25 just after 3:45 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department was called to a residential fire near the 5900 block of Amapola Drive. Two people were found in the home: an elderly husband and a wife identified as Rebecca Makino.

San Jose repeals cruising, low riding ban

The husband was suffering from severe smoke inhalation and was rescued from an upstairs bedroom by firefighters, police said. He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Arson investigators determined that the fire was started purposefully by Makino, according to police. SJPD officers arrested the victim’s wife and booked her into the Santa Clara County jail on charges related to arson.

On June 28, the victim died of the injuries he sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A charge of homicide was added to the pending charges in the case.

The identity of the victim will be released by Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified. According to SJPD, this is the 18th homicide in San Jose this year.

First suspected monkeypox case reported in Santa Cruz County

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Reckas #3440 or Ancelet #4173 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3440@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

You can also submit crime tips while remaining anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police investigate Oakland shootings, one resulting in homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police are investigating shootings that occurred on Friday, one of which resulted in a homicide. The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim is currently in critical […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Sjpd#Monkeypox
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest man in Vegas for stabbing woman to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested a man in Las Vegas for stabbing a woman to death last month. Sgt. Christian Camarillo said on Friday that Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody by law enforcement in Las Vegas on June 20 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody until he is extradited to Santa Clara County.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in connection with selling illegal fireworks

(BCN) — Police in San Pablo on Thursday arrested two people in connection with selling illegal fireworks. Luis Ramirez, 53, and Yair Ramirez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous fireworks and conspiracy to sell illegal fireworks, according to the San Pablo Police Department. This week, police received an anonymous tip online about […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward man dies after car crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy