ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Homeowners And Businesses Storm Damage Survey

lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrow Wing County is working with the State of Minnesota to survey residential and. Crow Wing County has suffered a...

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Aftermath Of A Flood That Hammered A Small Town In Minnesota

A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
RANDALL, MN
lptv.org

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Plans for Week of July 4th

In a release, Crow Wing County has detailed highway maintenance plans for the week of July 4. Throughout the week, maintenance crews will perform spray patching operations on CSAH 16 in Jenkins. There will also be crews cleaning up trees and fixing washouts from storms on June 20. The crews will also continue mowing ditches along various county roads in the Deerwood/Baylake areas throughout the week.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

In Focus: Lakes Area Artists Showcase Their Work in Nisswa

Five professional artists from central Minnesota exhibited their artwork on Friday, which was made available for purchase during their show at the Journey Church in Nisswa. Local artists put together a show every 4th of July weekend at the Journey Church in downtown Nisswa. This gives artists a chance to have their work seen by the many tourists coming in from the Twin Cities.
NISSWA, MN
lptv.org

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Crow Wing County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Man Airlifted After ATV Crash in Wadena County

(KNSI) — A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured after falling off his ATV on Saturday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5:00 when Daniel Walters was driving his ATV in Section 23 of Bullard Township, south of Cottingham Park. Walters lost control before he fell off the machine. His family found him about 25 minutes later.
WADENA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy