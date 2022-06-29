ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Firework ban impacting firework stands

By Malley Jones
 3 days ago

ELM MOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – The 4th of July is less than a week away which would typically mean busy firework stands. But, with many counties restricting the use of fireworks because of drought conditions, that business is gone. The McLennan County judge banned the use and sale of fireworks yesterday. Daniel FitzGerald says […]

