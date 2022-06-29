JP weekly COVID positive test-rate drops

About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front paraded through downtown Boston on Saturday, with several of them holding riot shields. Photos from the Boston Herald show members of the group unloading their infamous U-Haul and several counterprotesters confronting them as they marched along with a “Reclaim America” banner. The white supremacist group made national headlines in June when several members were busted by police on their way to an Idaho Pride parade. Local authorities were quick to make their opinion about the group known on Saturday. “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces,” Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted. “Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO