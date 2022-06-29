Okmulgee County church dealing with back to back flooding

PRESTON, Okla. — A town in Okmulgee County has been dealing with water issues for nearly a month, and a church there is dealing with back to back flooding incidents because of it.

When the storms hit in May, it didn’t just rained, it flooded Northside Evangelistic Temple Church in Preston.

Gesille Bagby, a board member with the church, said the church flooded three times in a month. Not only did the church flood, but her home did, too.

While she is redoing every room in her house, the church is dealing with mold and replacing floors.

“We had restoration come in during the first flood, so the flood hit again, so here’s a big bill you not pay just once, but you got to start all over again because it flooded again,” Bagby said.

Bagby said the problem is that the ditches and piping aren’t working properly.

“The ditches have filled up. We have no whistles to carry the water away, so we’re down the hill, so it catches everything,” she said.

Okmulgee County Commissioner for District One, Ron Ballard, showed up to the church and started raising his voice with the pastor.

FOX23 was there to catch it on camera.

“I’m gon’ come down here in the morning and I’m going to dig this [explicit] all the way out. Every bit of it and I don’t want to hear any more about this because it’s bull crap,” Ballard told the pastor.

FOX23′s Tanya Modersitzki asked Ballard why the county took care of ditches on one side of the road last week, and not across the street. He said it was private property.

Ballard said the county will be out there Thursday morning to fix the ditches and dig them back out.

