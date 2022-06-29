ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Okmulgee County church dealing with back to back flooding

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZucc_0gQEBisg00

PRESTON, Okla. — A town in Okmulgee County has been dealing with water issues for nearly a month, and a church there is dealing with back to back flooding incidents because of it.

When the storms hit in May, it didn’t just rained, it flooded Northside Evangelistic Temple Church in Preston.

Gesille Bagby, a board member with the church, said the church flooded three times in a month. Not only did the church flood, but her home did, too.

While she is redoing every room in her house, the church is dealing with mold and replacing floors.

“We had restoration come in during the first flood, so the flood hit again, so here’s a big bill you not pay just once, but you got to start all over again because it flooded again,” Bagby said.

Bagby said the problem is that the ditches and piping aren’t working properly.

“The ditches have filled up. We have no whistles to carry the water away, so we’re down the hill, so it catches everything,” she said.

Okmulgee County Commissioner for District One, Ron Ballard, showed up to the church and started raising his voice with the pastor.

FOX23 was there to catch it on camera.

“I’m gon’ come down here in the morning and I’m going to dig this [explicit] all the way out. Every bit of it and I don’t want to hear any more about this because it’s bull crap,” Ballard told the pastor.

FOX23′s Tanya Modersitzki asked Ballard why the county took care of ditches on one side of the road last week, and not across the street. He said it was private property.

Ballard said the county will be out there Thursday morning to fix the ditches and dig them back out.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa Fire reminds city that fireworks are illegal in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) reminded the City of Tulsa that fireworks are still illegal, even on the 4th of July, via a Facebook post. The unlawful use of fireworks in Tulsa can carry a fine of up to $1,200. The post read:. Fireworks are still illegal...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hunter park found covered in trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor for District 8 Phil Lakin posted via Facebook that Hunter Park was found covered in trash. The park was closed early this morning due to the mess. It has all already been cleaned up and the park has reopened. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boy Scout troop collects American flags for retirement

TULSA, Okla. — After having their trailer full of camping gear stolen and then recovered empty, Boy Scout Troop 945 is back and helping the community. Junior Assistant Scoutmaster Garren Forst said, “We’re out here having a garage sale trying to get funds to try to repurchase some of that gear, and we are also collecting flags.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Okmulgee County, OK
Government
City
Preston, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Back#Private Property
pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for July

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation hosts several events in the month of July, including a fireworks show, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and at-large meetings with Cherokee citizens in New Mexico and Colorado. July 1. Traditional games demonstration. Every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can...
KRMG

Claremore hosts Kids Fishing Derby Saturday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The city of Claremore hosted a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday. Children of all ages got the opportunity to test their fishing skills. Participating kids received a free rod and reel, tackle and bait and giveaways including new bicycles, the city of Claremore said. The following...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Short-lived victory in 5G pole battle in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For a few hours Thursday afternoon, unbridled happiness permeated the air of Walnut Creek. "I didn’t think it would happen this fast but we’re thrilled," said Dr. Shelli Landon. Those massive 5G poles that suddenly cropped up in the neighborhood four months ago...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s body recovered on Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the body of 27-year-old Phillip Williams was found Thursday morning in Lake Eufaula. PCSO said they were notified about the missing man Wednesday. Williams was from McAlester. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said fishermen spotted the body...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRMG

EPA moving forward on concerns of toxic soil, water and air in Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. — Wilcox Oil Company officially became a Federal Superfund Site when it was added to the National Priorities List on December 12, 2013. EPA has been surveying and conducting soil and water sampling on and around the 125 acre site since 2015. The EPA has determined the superfund site does contain carcinogenic waste including benzopyrene and extremely high levels of lead.
BRISTOW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and...
okcfox.com

Lake Eufaula rashes determined to be Swimmer's Itch, says ODEQ

LAKE EUFAULA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has determined the cause of the rashes at Lake Eufaula to be Swimmer's Itch. Officials say samples were tested and have shown no bacterial parasite, blue green algae, e-coli, or other contagious infectious substances. Swimmer's Itch, also called cercarial dermatitis,...
EUFAULA, OK
WDBO

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying mail thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On June 27 around 10:30 a.m., a man was caught on video stealing mail. He was stealing items out of a mailbox at a residence near South Peoria Avenue and East 11th Street. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy