ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUSH8_0gQEBg7E00

June 29 (UPI) -- Hershel Woodrow Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient died Wednesday, his foundation announced. He was 98 years old.

The Woody Williams Foundation announced Williams' death in a statement, adding that details about funeral and memorial services would be shared later.

"Today at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the lord," the foundation said in a statement. "Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while surrounded by his family."

Williams was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman on Oct. 5, 1945, for displaying "valiant devotion to duty" in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

A military vessel, the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, was named in his honor in 2017 and embarked on its inaugural deployment on July 28, 2020.

Williams was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, W.Va., in 1923 and served 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps reserves, his foundation said.

Prior to joining the Marine Corps, he delivered Western Union telegrams informing Gold Star families of deaths of their loved ones, saying the experience gave him a "greater appreciation for life and an understanding of a difference in death in the normal world as expected in life, and those lost serving in the military for their country."

After the war, Williams worked in the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years in addition to establishing the Woody Williams Foundation.

The foundation has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments throughout the United States, according to its website.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice offered for Williams to have a state funeral at the state Capitol and for him to lie in state at the Capitol building.

"While the weight of this loss is profound, we all will be able to take solace in the fact that Woody's contributions to our nation inspired generations, cultivated similar bravery and saved lives," Justice said.

The National World War II Museum also mourned Williams in a statement, describing him as a "dear friend."

"The National WWII Museum joins his family, the Woody Williams Foundation, and the entire nation as we mourn his passing. As Williams and the last members of the WWII generation pass on, the museum is reminded of its critical responsibility to keep their stories alive for generations to come," the museum said.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Should WWII’s last Medal of Honor recipient get a state funeral?

American Legion officials are petitioning government leaders to allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol as a way to commemorate the service of all the veterans who fought in that war. On Wednesday, Marine Corps veteran Hershel “Woody”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

The christening of a Navy destroyer on Saturday highlighted the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later.The future USS Basilone bears the name of a Marine who was awarded the Medal of Honor before his death on Iwo Jima.Breaking a bottle on the ship's bow for good luck was a woman who lost her brother in an ambush in Fallujah, Iraq.The legacy and sacrifice of such Marines are never forgotten, Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black told a crowd of 2,000...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Military funeral held for veterans whose remains were unclaimed for decades

No veteran will be forgotten was the message Friday at a military funeral ceremony for four veterans whose cremated remains had been unclaimed at Connecticut funeral homes for decades. The Connecticut State Department of Veterans Affairs and the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, Inc. coordinated the military funeral at the State...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Woody Williams
MilitaryTimes

Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy

The tombstone bore the name of Wade Ayres, a Native American boy who died at a government-run boarding school in Pennsylvania more than a century ago and was thought to have been buried on the grounds of the U.S. Army’s Carlisle Barracks. But when the Army exhumed grave B-13...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient in hospital, family requests prayers for his 'last days'

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams has entered the hospital, and his family is requesting prayers "as he lives out his last days." Williams, 98, is the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor. Williams received the award for his heroism during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Williams' family is at his side in a West Virginia hospital, according to local media.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marine Corps And#Western Union#Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Battles in American History

The U.S. has been involved in constant warfare since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The country’s longest-running war in its history ended only last year with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after more than 20 years. The U.S. has also been engaged in direct military activities in Libya, Syria, Iraq, central African nations, and […]
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy