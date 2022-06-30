Chicago First Alert Weather: 90 degree temps return Thursday

Chicago First Alert Weather: A hot Thursday coming 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this evening, then upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

CBS 2

Lots of sunshine on Thursday. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the 90s areawide.

CBS 2

A front will move into the area on Friday allowing for a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be cooler in the low 80s.

CBS 2

Highs in the 80s and mainly dry for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Monday, July 4th.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 69°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hotter. High 93°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High 83°