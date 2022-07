Were more people paying attention to the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on Saturday because of the massive prize money payouts that were up for grabs at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club? That’s part of the existential question behind the upstart golf league. It’s a bit rhetorical at this point, only the second tournament into its existence and still only watchable via online streaming, but it is something the powers that be at LIV certainly believe will make their events compelling.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO