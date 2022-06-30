ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

O'Hare, Midway airports anticipate busy 4th of July travel; first time since start of pandemic

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY0d8_0gQEBNXX00

Chicago airports expect more July 4th travelers this year 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) – Travel is back in full swing. O'Hare and Midway airports are preparing for a busy 4th of July travel this weekend.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra provides travel stats and some advice for those who are taking to the skies this weekend.

A total of 1.6 million passengers are expected to pass through both airports -- marking the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic. For some, that will mean increased revenue as taxis hope that big crowds mean more business.

And likely -- big headaches for travelers.

"I was just like… as long as I can get there as early as possible and get out, I"m just ready to go home and see my family," said Emmanuel Johnson.

Johnson is one of many who booked an early flight to try to beat the rush.

Another traveler said his plan is to just follow along.

"Follow my wife -- she puts everything together," said John Zellerbrach.

Travel may be back, but it's not exactly the way it was before. Over the last year, we've done stories on how staffing shortages have led to plenty of canceled and delayed flights.

In fact, delta airlines is trying to get ahead of that by giving passengers a special waiver -- a chance to re-book their flights without any fees ahead of what they foresee to be a "potentially challenging" few days.

Delta passengers flying through July 4, qualify for the re-book waiver.

If you're not taking Delta and worried that your flight will be canceled, sign up for email alerts with your airline if you haven't already.

FlightAware is another great resource to stay on top of your flight status -- allowing you the ability to act fast and either ask for a refund or even a hotel room to stay in should a flight is delayed or canceled.

In addition to your belongings and snacks, pack your patience if you're traveling this weekend. Other advice travelers are suggesting...

"Get to the airport as early as you can," Johnson said.

"Lower prices, larger crowds," said Mary Ellen Zellerbach.

"Just fly off hours. That's the secret," said John Zellerbach.

Between now and Tuesday, O'Hare says they'll see an increase of 17.3 percent compared to 2021 while Midway will see a 36.9 percent jump.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Flight delays and cancellations are expected to be a disaster this holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Buckle up for a weekend of travel chaos – starting Thursday, mass delays and cancellations are expected just to get worse heading into the holiday weekend. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, we're learning your fate is in the hands of airlines – and whether their short staff shows up for your flight. You know you can't get your time back – but what about your money? Take a quick search on social media for travel delays in Chicago. The stories of sheer travel chaos at O'Hare and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry start to holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kicking off the holiday weekend with sunshine! Nice weather today in the 80s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky. Lows tonight in the 60s. Sunny and noticeably warmer Sunday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening. Humid for Independence Day with a chance showers and thunderstorms late or at night.  TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM High: 85TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD Low: 67TOMORROW: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Health
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds pack Navy Pier for holiday fireworks display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is celebrating the Fourth of July in style. One way the city is celebrating is with a big fireworks show at Navy Pier. Its explosive grand finale wowed the crowds for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and lit up Chicago's lakefront to kick off the holiday weekend. For Daune and Earl Demus it's all about the lake. The two newlyweds were married along the lake nine months ago. They jumped in the lake right after the ceremony. Saturday they camped out for a date to watch the fireworks on Lake Michigan. "We needed some time away...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet and summerlike weekend, but storms possible late on July 4th

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will be mostly quiet and summerlike through this holiday weekend with a chance of storms late Monday. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 67 degrees. Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees. July 4th will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 88 degrees. There is a chance of storms late in the day. Those storms linger in the forecast for most of the next week. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Traveler#Delta Air Lines#Pandemic#Midway#Cbs Rrb#Cbs 2
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing shower in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passing sprinkle or shower this evening, then partly cloudy by midnight. Some clearing skies overnight, along with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s.Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday.Very humid and warmer Monday, with highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening showers are likely. A few storms will also be possible for July 4th.Scattered rain chances continue for Tuesday and Wednesday.TONIGHT: An evening shower, then clearing skies overnight. Areas of fog by morning. Low 66°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86°MONDAY-JULY 4TH: Scattered showers and storms. High 88°
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview

GLENVIEW,  Ill. (CBS) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Glenview Friday evening. Amtrak reported that Hiawatha Service Train 340 was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago around 6:50 p.m., when it hit someone on the track near the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenview police said. None of the 178 passengers and crewmembers on the train was reported to be injured, Amtrak said. Glenview and Amtrak police are investigating.
GLENVIEW, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sale of Kohl’s department stores falls apart

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy