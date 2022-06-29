ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Inpatients with COVID-19 top 3,800

By News Service Florida
 3 days ago
(Jon Super)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Continuing a gradual increase, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,800, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 3,807 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 3,746 on Tuesday and up from 3,612 on June 22.

Also, the new data showed 380 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 362 on Tuesday.

Florida during the past two months has seen significant increases in numbers of reported COVID-19 cases amid the spread of subvariants of the coronavirus.

Comments / 1

