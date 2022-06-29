ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Vehicle of missing Port Charlotte woman found with unidentified human remains inside

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A missing Port Charlotte woman’s vehicle was found Wednesday morning in North Port along with unidentified human remains inside.

45-year-old Wendy Hanleck’s vehicle was found just beyond the Charlotte County line in rural North Port, according to the North Port Police Department.

The vehicle, a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark, was parked in the woods off of Serris Drive, according to North Port Police.

North Port Police Department

Her vehicle was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward I-75 on Monday, June 20, according to the report.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

