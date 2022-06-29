Hailey Bieber Shows Us How To Achieve Her 'Flick Of The Wrist' Wavy Hairstyle–And Now We're Hooked!

YouTube.com/HaileyRhodeBieber

Don’t you just love it when your favorite celebrities share their go-to beauty routines, tips, and tricks? One way or another, we can all probably agree that we love getting a sneak peek of what kind of skincare products they swear by and how they do their makeup. Plus if we’re being completely honest, more often than not, we even turn to some of Hollywood’s finest stars for hair and makeup inspo! From Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, to Brie Larson and Shay Mitchell, we’re always on the lookout for beauty vlogs by our fave celebs slash content creators.

As a matter of fact, Hailey Bieber is one celeb whose YouTube channel you might just want to subscribe to. In a recent episode of Beauty Tips & Tricks!, she and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins swapped roles and gave each other makeovers. (How fun!) The concept was for Hailey to do Jen’s hair, and Jen to do a skincare routine on Hailey. Of course, the skincare products used were none other than items from Rhode, Hailey’s newly launched skincare line.

But perhaps our biggest takeaway from the vlog was learning how to do Hailey’s classic “flick-of-the-wrist-style wave,” which she mentioned was something she has done on her channel on her own hair before.

To start, she gathered Jen’s hair and gave it a quick spritz using the Ouai Heat Protection Spray. Hailey then got the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener and used it on Jen’s locks, section by section. Jen commented on how the 25-year-old model was using the flat iron and following a S-shaped pattern, which is a pretty good technique when hair styling. As seen on the video, Jen’s pro-tip is to “curl in a S-shape pattern to wave hair.”

Another good observation was that Hailey was clamping down lightly and really using her wrist as she curled Jen’s hair. “It’s all in the flick of the wrist Jen,” explained Hailey. “It’s almost like you’re playing tennis!,” responded Jen.

Lastly, while Hailey used what seemed to be hairspray for the final touches, Jen’s tip number three is to “flip hair when applying product to add volume.” This technique will give your hair that extra oomph. And just in case you want even more volume, you can also try back combing and the “butterfly effect.”

At the end of the hair makeover, Hailey complimented her work and told Jen, “You’re fab and gorgeous!”

“This is one satisfied customer. You crushed it!,” said Jen.

To know more about how Hailey worked on this “flick of the wrist” wavy hairstyle look, watch the full video below.