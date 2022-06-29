ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Name, Image and Likeness: One Year Later

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vuiug_0gQE9A6300

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One year ago today, name, image and likeness legislation was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Since then, Illini athletes have engaged in more than 400 NIL transactions, according to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

Everything from social media campaigns and promotions, to signing autographs and selling apparel, college athletes are in the marketplace for the first time in history and profiting thousands of dollars in return for their name, image and likeness. It’s an ever-changing landscape for the players and athletic departments alike.

“We continue to monitor the space and innovate as we can,” Whitman said. “I think we’re very much in this evolutionary phase were people are testing boundaries, trying new things, so we want to make sure we’re doing things the right away but also that we’re pushing the envelope and looking for new ways to capitalize on NIL for the betterment of our student-athletes and program.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Who’s the boss of politics in Illinois?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#College Athletes#Politics State#Nexstar Media Inc
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

New bill to provide healthier lunches to schools

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Healthier school lunches are on the way to cafeterias across the state. On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill increasing healthier lunch options in schools.  Before, districts had to go with the company that was cheapest bidder. Now, under House Bill 4813, school districts have more freedom over making the […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Durbin, Duckworth announce federal grants for Illinois universities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth jointly announced on Wednesday that more than $5.5 million in federal grants will be going to Illinois universities for biomedical research. These grants come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be put toward research programs across the state to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

LaHood wins republican nomination for 16th District

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were four republican candidates looking for a seat in the 16th District. The candidates– Darin LaHood, JoAnne Guillemette, Walt Peters and Michael Rebresh were competing for Adam Kinzinger’s old seat. LaHood ended up with the nomination.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Worst Cities To Call Home’ In America

Nobody wants the town they call home to be named the "worst" of anything in America, but sadly it's bound to happen somewhere!. How do we categorize a city to be the worst out of all the cities in the surrounding area? Is the rating based on population? Crime? Poverty? Corruption? I want to know how these lists are made!
WCIA

Representative Tim Butler wins Republican primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Incumbent Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) won his primary against attorney Kent Gray for the 95th district. Butler has served in the Illinois House since March 2015. This year, he was the original sponsor of the MICRO Act, a law giving microchip suppliers economic incentives if they create jobs in Illinois.  A […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

$58.1M investment planned at historic Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic state fairgrounds. According to a release from the state, from road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, the construction projects are overseen by the Capital Development Board. “For...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy