Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.

Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according to CAL FIRE.

In the Sacramento region, “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in Sacramento County, while San Joaquin County, Placer County, Calaveras County, Butte County and Yolo County have some restrictions.

As fireworks go on sale, here is a look at who runs the fireworks stands and where they money goes.

Where does the money go?

Non-profit groups use TNT and Phantom fireworks stands and tents to raise money every year. Other groups that raise money with these stands are schools, churches, and sports programs.

Although there’s no Phantom Fireworks location in Sacramento, the company said on its website it partners with more than 1,400 groups and individuals to help raise money.

There are several TNT stands located throughout Sacramento County, with a TNT Fireworks Warehouse located on 8151 Power Ridge Road in South Sacramento.

How do groups apply for a fireworks stand?

For those who are interested in running TNT fireworks stand, you have to request information online on the company’s website.

According to TNT, the company will provide extensive training and full-time area manager support, liability insurance, professionally installed facilities — tent or stand — and the necessary permits.

