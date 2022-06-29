ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sing 2 Takes Over Netflix Top 10 List

By Charlie Ridgely
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is almost always occupied by the streaming service's original films. Following the success of Hustle and Spiderhead, the Kevin Hart-starring action-comedy The Man From Toronto has spent a few days in that spot. The film's reign at the top didn't...

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Wraps Production

While its first season finale is still to air on Thursday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already wrapped filming on its second season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds began production on its second season in February, with shooting underway when news broke that Paul Wesley was cast James T. Kirk, famously the lead of the original Star Trek series, in the coming season. Filming has now wrapped on the series' sophomore outing. Multiple creatives working on the show announced the news via Twitter. Director and producer Chris Fisher was the first, taking to Twitter with a thankful message to fans:
Kevin Hart
Beloved Nickelodeon Series Breaks Into Netflix Top 10

Even years after they've gone off the air, Nickelodeon shows from the early and mid-2000s have remained popular in the eyes of the fans who grew up with them. iCarly. for instance, has been resurrected on Paramount+ and continues to be a solid hit for the streamer. Over on Netflix, another popular Nickelodeon series is showing just how much love still exists for it, as it has broken into the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, 17 years after premiering.
Steam Gains New Most Wishlisted Game After Controversy

Steam's list of the most wishlisted games in development has a new champion sitting atop the Steam charts, and that game is Stray. The game where you play as a cat and roam about a city while defending yourself against threats and exploring has dethroned The Day Before, a game which previously held the No. 1 spot for quite a while. This upset in the rankings comes just after The Day Before was the subject of some still ongoing controversy regarding innerworkings in the developer, Fntastic.
Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
Xbox Stealth Release Surprises Fans With Former Nintendo 3DS Exclusive

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X just got a stealth release, and the game in question is a former Nintendo 3DS exclusive. It's not often Xbox consoles get a stealth release, with a majority of surprise releases going the way of Nintendo Switch, or occasionally to the way of PlayStation players. This time though it's Xbox players who have been provided the stealth release, courtesy of Inti Creates.
#Sing 2#Mistaken Identity
New Better Call Saul Final Episode Promos Tease Return to Nebraska

Since the very first episode of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series has been teasing the dimly lit future of its title character. Set in the aftermath of the flagship series, viewers have been treated to Saul Goodman's future, one where the color is gone out of the world and instead of working as a lawyer in Albuquerque, he's the manager of a Cinnabon in Omaha. Periodic visits to this part of Goodman's laugh have popped up throughout the series, but the show's sixth and final season has yet to return to the era just yet, until now.
RWBY: Arrowfell Trailer Released

Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works have revealed a new trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell, the upcoming video game set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. The trailer shows off a fresh look at the title and gameplay and was shared as part of a slate of RWBY franchise news at the RTX Austin 2022 convention.
Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer, Poster

Bleach is back, and fans are more ready than ever to see how its anime comeback goes. After all, the series is slated to return this October after a decade off the air. And thanks to Anime Expo, the latest trailer and poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has gone live in anticipation of the new anime's big premiere.
Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet as Ronal

Avatar: The Way of Water revealed the first look at Kate Winslet as Ronal. In the pages of Empire Magazine, fans of the science fiction franchise got a lot of new pictures from the upcoming sequel. Way of Water represents a reunion for Winslet and director James Cameron. They famously teamed on Titanic and are hoping to work similar box office magic with the Avatar follow-up. She's playing a Na'vi warrior this time around. She leads the Metkayina tribe along with Tonoware (Cliff Curtis). Inside the oceans of Pandora, there are so many mysteries waiting for both the Na'vi and the audience. Check it out for yourself down below!
The Walking Dead: Last Mile Sets Yvette Nicole Brown, Felicia Day as Hosts

Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day are joining the next chapter of the Walking Dead Universe. Skybound Entertainment, Genvid Entertainment, and Facebook announced on Thursday that Brown and Day will serve as the live-action hosts of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, an interactive storytelling experience driven by fans. Previously revealed as "the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise," TWD:LM is part game, part interactive television show. The Massively Interactive Live Event — MILE — begins with Brown hosting the first weekly interactive live stream on Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch.
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

Dragon Ball Heroes is currently continuing the story of the Ultra God Mission as the Z-Fighters attempt to fight against heroes and villains from alternate universes and timelines. With the latest episode having hit the net, viewers have been diven a closer look at the origin of an alternate version of Gohan, who has a very different story from the Future Gohan we came to know briefly in Dragon Ball Z. Now, fans are celebrating the arrival of this new son of Goku that many fans have named "Gohan Black".
New GTA 6 Trailer Leak Is Probably Fake

A new GTA 6 trailer "leak" is making the rounds, but there are a few indicators pointing towards the leak being fake. Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to see GTA 6 after Rockstar Games confirmed the next installment in the series earlier this year. Right now, there's no official word from Rockstar Games when the reveal trailer will drop. That said, according to a few different rumors from sources ranging from dubious to reliable, the debut trailer is dropping this year. And if the aforementioned leak is is to be believed, it's dropping real soon.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is set to dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc for its sixth season, with Studio BONES returning to document the conflict that will pit the heroes against the forces of Shigaraki. With the after-effects of the War Arc changing the landscape of Hero Society, Deku is also to see a major change within the anime, as one cosplayer helps bring Deku's dark new aesthetic into the real world before it makes its small screen debut.
