Pride Month may be officially over, but that doesn't mean that you should stop listening to music from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Rina Sawayama's dreamy new love song, to Daya's blissed-out new single, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Rina Sawayama, "Catch Me in the Air" Especially with everything going on as of late, we could all use something light. Rina Sawayama delivers just...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO