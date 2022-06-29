ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

How the CCW data breach could impact Californians in other ways

By Dom McAndrew
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDLOi_0gQE8P7v00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – After the names, addresses, and other personal information from every CCW holder in California were exposed this week, a Clovis-based firearms retailer fears that the data could easily be used for dangerous purposes.

According to the state Department of Justice , the Firearms Dashboard Portal (which was officially launched Monday) exposed the personal information of people who were both granted and denied a concealed and carry weapons (CCW) permit between 2011-2021. Officials say the data released included names, date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses, and criminal history (but not social security numbers).

RELATED: Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed, Sheriff’s Office confirms

The DOJ adds that data from the Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety, and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards was also impacted.

“This is mind-boggling to me that this happened,” said Jacob Belemjian of Clovis-based gun retailer The Firing Line. “This is such a sophomoric programming mistake. I don’t understand how this happened. It’s such an egregious mistake.”

Belemjian says that the information exposed included the type of CCW permit, such as a judicial permit. That type of CCW permit is provided to county judges, therefore providing an easy way for individuals to identify judges among the hundreds of people whose information has been released.

“For most people, this isn’t going to be a big deal,” said Belemjian. “However, if you are someone in some notoriety or someone who has some potential threats it’s obviously not a good thing.”

While he does not think this will deter future CCW applicants, Belemjian says he is now fielding questions from current CCW holders about ID theft. That is something the California Department of Justice is also concerned about as the statement released Wednesday by the department says officials are communicating with law enforcement partners throughout the state and will provide support to those whose information has been exposed.

Most taxpayers to get refund after California budget OK’d

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”

Belemjian says exposing the CCW data also undermines the point of a concealed carry permit.

“No one is supposed to know that you’re carrying a gun,” said Belemjian. “That’s part of the whole plan if you will. If everybody knows that you, in particular, are carrying a gun, number one it makes you a target – and number two it kind of defeats the purpose.”

Belemjian also fears that the release of the CCW permit information could allow people to look up the names of Californians they know.

“Maybe your neighbor doesn’t like guns and they find out you have a concealed carry permit. What does that do to your relationship with them?”

For those whose data was released, the California Department of Justice suggests monitoring credit reports and obtaining copies from annualcreditreport.com , considering placing a credit report freeze, and placing a fraud alert on the account as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

‘Fully protected’: California Attorney General reaffirms state’s abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed abortion rights under California law in a press release Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. The high court’s ruling ended federal protections of abortion rights, sending the issue of abortion access back to individual states. While states are now free to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California first to cover health care for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $307.9 billion operating budget that pledges […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California begins to look at if drivers are being price gouged at the pump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California lawmakers held an investigative hearing Thursday in response to skyrocketing gas prices. This comes as the state’s gas tax will rise another 3 cents starting Friday. The Assembly’s select committee on gas supply and prices held its first hearing Thursday to determine if California consumers are being price gouged at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

California gas tax will go up July 1

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – As gas prices have started to decrease in time for the Fourth of July weekend, a scheduled California gas tax increase is set to go into effect with the start of the new fiscal year July 1.  The tax, which is a standing annual increase, will cost drivers an additional […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

July 2 marks the first National Wildland Firefighter Day

(KTXL) — Saturday marks the United States’ first National Wildland Firefighter Day, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. This day of recognition is for the effort put in by wildland firefighters at the federal, state, local, military, rural, contract and support levels. “The selected date is especially meaningful as it occurs during the Week […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs discusses affordability in California

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton and current special advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom for economic mobility and opportunity, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss affordability in California. The discussion came on the heels of the first hearing for California’s Select Committee on Poverty and Economic Inclusion.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
FOX40

Most taxpayers to get refund after California budget OK’d

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includes money to cover abortions for women who can’t afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices. The operating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

AAA: Over 5 million Californians to travel for holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It may be difficult to actually notice, but gas prices just started to come down from record highs.  But the California gas tax will hit just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which is notoriously one of the most popular for travel.  “I’m gonna be on my bike […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The names, addresses, and license types of every concealed carry weapon (CCW) holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about […]
FOX40

The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccw#Guns#Californians#Sheriff S Office#Doj
FOX40

This California fish can only be caught by hand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When you think of fishing, a rod or net may come to mind, but for this California fish, you’re only allowed to catch it with your hands.  The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday the start of grunion season.  “The new grunion season is upon us, and grunion […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Students sleeping in? California law to delay school start times

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Middle and high school students across California will be able to sleep in a little more under a new California law that will affect the schedules of most public and charter schools ahead for the 2022-23 academic year.   The legislation takes effect July 1 and addresses concerns that classes start too […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.   Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Report shows only 83% of California teachers have the proper credentials to teach their subjects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Education released the first-ever statewide Teaching Assignment Monitoring report Thursday, providing a breakdown of how many California educators are qualified to teach in their respective fields.  Statewide data from the CDE shows that 83.1% of teachers are in the “clear”, meaning their qualifications authorize them to teach […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Vitalant asks for continued platelet donations; offers rewards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vitalant asked Californians to continue to donate platelets as donations typically fall around the Fourth of July holiday.  “We know that summertime, especially around the holidays, can be busy with vacations, travel and outdoor activities,” Vitalant said. “We want to show our appreciation to the flippin’ awesome donors who can come […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy