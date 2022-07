PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today took action to continue honoring veterans, signing two bills to lower barriers for the women and men who have served our nation. The two bipartisan bills decrease the financial burden of licensing fees for veterans, building upon multiple veteran-focused bills signed into law this session. This includes a $10 million investment to waive higher education tuition for their spouses, a commitment made during his January State of the State address.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO