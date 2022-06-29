ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC's Jonathan Karl defends tweet thanking January 6 select committee witness

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl was taking heat for thanking former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson for appearing before the House January 6 Select Committee. Hutchinson, a former staffer to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, offered bombshell testimony on Tuesday alleging former President Trump...

