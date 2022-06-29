Friends and colleagues remember Dennis Egan: ‘the best curmudgeon around’

The following selections were published in Alaska newspapers July 1922. Nonstandard spelling and punctuation are presented as found in the original articles. Nome Nugget, July 8, 1922: At one o'clock, notwithstanding the various handicaps [bad weather and a flu epidemic], the Square presented a lively appearance, many adults braved the inclement weather while the children formed the majority, the enthusiastic element of the days celebration. Taking it all in all the day was especially for them, to impress upon their minds the meaning of our Day of Independence and with the lessons of true American patriotism went the sports of the day to amuse as well as to instruct....

