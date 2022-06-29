ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Friends and colleagues remember Dennis Egan: ‘the best curmudgeon around’

By Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO
ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Sen. Jesse Kiehl does a pretty good impression of one of his old boss’s signature lines. “Oh GOD, it’s YOU,” Kiehl snarled. If Dennis Egan greeted you like that, Kiehl said that’s how you knew he liked you. “If you ever walked in his...

www.ktoo.org

kinyradio.com

Fourth of July Parade on Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Fourth of July Committee talked on Capital Chat about the holiday festivities they have planned. The parade will start at 11 am in downtown Juneau Monday and follow its normal route to Douglas. They have about 30 floats. Secretary Kelly Patterson spoke about how the...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Fire danger heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend prompts...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks North Star Borough joins state with fireworks bans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office implemented a ban Thursday, June 30 on the personal use of fireworks around the state until further notice. Areas affected include the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Delta Junction and Tok. According to the Department of Public...
FAIRBANKS, AK
seniorvoicealaska.com

Fourth of July in Alaska 100 years ago

The following selections were published in Alaska newspapers July 1922. Nonstandard spelling and punctuation are presented as found in the original articles. Nome Nugget, July 8, 1922: At one o'clock, notwithstanding the various handicaps [bad weather and a flu epidemic], the Square presented a lively appearance, many adults braved the inclement weather while the children formed the majority, the enthusiastic element of the days celebration. Taking it all in all the day was especially for them, to impress upon their minds the meaning of our Day of Independence and with the lessons of true American patriotism went the sports of the day to amuse as well as to instruct....
ALASKA STATE
Juneau, AK
Government
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. As the Sullivan Arena shelter closes in Anchorage, people prepare to...
ktoo.org

Filipino dance makes a comeback in Juneau

Filipino dance groups used to be a big deal in Juneau. There were multiple troupes who practiced regularly and performed at the Filipino Community Hall. They even danced at high school basketball games. But that was 15 years ago. Participation waned over the years, but David Abad, who grew up...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Newscast – Thursday, June 30, 2022

Fire management agencies raise Alaska’s wildfire-fighting preparedness level to its highest tier. Anchorage authorities shut down the makeshift homeless shelter in the Sullivan Arena after two years. Opponents of mandatory real estate sales price disclosures in Juneau turn in more than 500 more signatures for their repeal effort. State...
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Why Alaska lawmakers are calling it quits

This spring, more than one-third of Alaska’s current legislators announced they will not seek reelection. That’s a high number by any standard, even after accounting for retirements and redistricting. Let’s take a closer look at some of the main drivers for this massive opting-out by Alaska’s legislators.  It used to be that legislators could pretty […] The post Why Alaska lawmakers are calling it quits appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department puts restrictions on burning over4th of July weekend

State energy authority looking for public comment on the federal funding plan for electric vehicle infrastructure. Channel 2 NewsHourThe Alaska Energy Authority wants to hear from Alaskans about how its plan to expand the state’s fast-charging network for electric vehicles through millions of dollars in federal funding. Updated: 2...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report June 30, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:. KNOM’s Miriam Trujillo has bycatch reaction from Salmon Central, and ADF&G’s Sabrina Garcia wants to know more about salmon sharks. NPFMC Bycatch MIRIAM TRUJILLO/KNOM. As chum and chinook salmon numbers dwindle in Western Alaska, salmon bycatch was a...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of former Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff at a date to be announced in the future, in honor of Egan. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy have sent condolences to the family and loved ones of former Juneau Mayor and Alaska State Senator Dennis Egan, who passed away Tuesday.
JUNEAU, AK
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs FY23 State Budget Investments in public safety, education, rural Alaska and infrastructure while saving $1.6 billion

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed the FY23 state operating and capital budgets into law. The spending plan moves Alaska into a new direction with prudent and fiscally responsible investments in public safety, public education, the University of Alaska, and infrastructure projects that create jobs and economic development. It accomplishes all that while saving $1.6 billion dollars of the budget surplus to shield the economy when oil prices eventually decline. In addition, the budget includes a historical 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend for every eligible Alaskan.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Much of Southcentral and Interior Alaska under burn restrictions and fireworks suspension going into Fourth of July weekend

The state has issued an emergency burn closure for much of Interior and Southcentral Alaska starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday due to ongoing dry and warm conditions headed into the July Fourth weekend. “It’s extremely dry,” said Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Sam Harrel. There’s also lightning...
ALASKA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 in Alaska

Stimulus relief checks worth $3,200 will soon be sent to Alaskan residents after lawmakers finally came to an agreement. The state budget was approved by Alaska Governor, Mike Dunleavy, on June 29, 2022. Included in the budget is a stimulus package. The $3,200 these Americans can expect are actually two...
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Appoints Kim Kovol Acting Commissioner for the Department of Family and Community Services

(Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Kim Kovol as acting commissioner of the new Alaska Department of Family and Community Services. The new department will commence operations on Friday, July 1, 2022. Governor Dunleavy’s Executive Order 121 divided the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services into two new departments, the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) and the Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gov. Dunleavy signs budget with $3,200 cash check, $400 million in vetoes

NorthLink Aviation’s South Air Cargo Park project at Anchorage International draws concern from neighbors. The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport could be expanding as NorthLink Aviation signed a 55-year lease for 120 acres to build a South Campus Air Cargo Terminal. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Anchorage Office of...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Senate Democrats request Governor to send out dividends early

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Senate Democrats wrote to Gov. Mike Dunleavy Tuesday requesting that this year's $3,200 Permanent Fund Dividend and energy relief check be issued immediately to help Alaskans with high energy costs. Traditionally, the Permanent Fund Dividend is paid in October. In 2020, due to the economic impact...
kinyradio.com

Airport concessions to be reduced for several days due to staffing issues

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to limited staffing with the airport concessionaire, food and beverage services at Juneau International Airport will be significantly reduced for the next several days. According to the City and Borough of Juneau, Grab-and-go food and drinks, and drip coffee, will be available during peak flight...
JUNEAU, AK

