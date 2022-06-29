North Carolina working to entice chip maker to Chatham County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina company is providing this year’s Christmas tree to the U.S. Capitol. The Hardy Brothers Trucking Company says it was selected as the hauler for this year’s tree based on industry reputation and specific recommendations. The tree will be harvested from the national forests in North Carolina in early November and then travel to special events in communities along the way to Washington D.C.

