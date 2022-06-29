ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, JIM SALTER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state's abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal...

Missouri Independent

Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk

Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science, and that’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Iman Alsaden, a doctor and […] The post Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri AG threatens to sue cities funding access to abortion services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Rep. Simmons: Longtime voter ID bill met with governor's signature

State Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, took part in a large signing ceremony Wednesday for the voting bill he’d sponsored. Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878, which started as Simmons’ bill to require that voters have photo ID to cast a regular ballot in Missouri, at the governor’s office in the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Racially restrictive property deeds banned in Missouri

The seven bills Parson signed Thursday include measures eliminating racially restrictive covenants on deeds and changing health care policy rules and regulations. Future recorded deeds within Missouri will no longer be able to reference restrictions related to a person’s race, color, religion or national origin. The person submitting the...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Laclede Record

Changes coming for Missouri voters

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: KC health system resumes offering Plan B pills; former hospital CEO convicted in $1.4 billion scheme

Missouri environmentalists fear that coal may linger longer in the state's energy mix as a result of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill updates a law passed last year to help utilities transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy by refinancing debt through a process called securitization. Critics say the update makes it easier for utilities to benefit from securitization without having to completely close old plants. But the bill also includes incentives for developing solar energy, leading one activist to call it a "mixed bag" for the environment. Amid a flurry of bill signings as the state's fiscal year ends, Parson also inked legislation giving charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis at least $62 million in added state funds. The bill addresses disparities that arose between charter schools and other public schools because charters' funding was determined based on outdated property values. Plus, in Kansas City, Saint Luke’s Hospital will resume offering emergency contraceptives, reversing a decision it made amid fears its clinicians could be prosecuted due to Missouri’s new abortion ban. The governor and attorney general said Wednesday that emergency contraceptives are still legal under Missouri law, and the Kansas City health system let its providers once again offer Plan B pills.
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Attorney General’s traffic stops report raises questions

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
BRANSON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

