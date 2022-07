BERLIN, Connecticut — Berlin Police are investigating an "untimely death" of an older female from Berlin that happened Saturday morning. Berlin police said that at approximately 9:00 a.m., an officer on patrol came upon the incident when he saw a distraught individual in the driveway of the residence on Deming Road. The officer then went inside the home and found that a family member was dead inside. The officers on the scene were unable to immediately find a cause of death or the circumstances leading to the victim's death.

