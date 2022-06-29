ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cabaret and caballeros

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email cheantay@lbpost.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

No doubt you’ve got the pyrotechnic holiday, Fourth of July, on the brain. This week’s list won’t help you too much in that department, but you can click here for a list of the ways you can catch Independence Day fireworks in Long Beach.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, this weekend you can still get in on some Pride celebrations, enjoy live music at a spectacular venue in San Pedro and get your fill on the many eateries Downtown Long Beach has to offer. Plus, check out a new art gallery and also discover West Long Beach’s tiny but mighty equestrian culture, with a dancing horses show at Bonanza Restaurant.

Get to scrollin’!

TASTE OF DOWNTOWN – PINE & PROMENADE (Wednesday – Thursday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmuFs_0gQE66Bf00

Flyer courtesy Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

The second installment of the Taste of Downtown, an annual event that allows the public a rare chance to sample food and drinks from the many restaurants in Downtown, is back Wednesday and Thursday, June 29 and 30.

The food series has been a staple in Long Beach since 2015, but just this year the event returned to in-person gatherings. Pine Avenue and The Promenade, between First and Third Streets, will be closed down to traffic, where businesses will come outdoors to offer a variety of sample bites and drinks priced between $2-$5 for food and $5-$8 for alcoholic drinks.

Just under 30 restaurants are slated to participate, including Beachwood Brewing, Agaves, Cafe Sevilla, The Ordinarie and many more. The event—which runs from 6-10 p.m.—is free to attend, but in order to dine, you’ll need to purchase sample tickets. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets guests may redeem to enjoy the food and beverages.

Taste of Downtown will take place along Pine Avenue and The Promenade between First and Third Streets.

P3 THEATRE’S COZY CABARET: A CELEBRATION OF PRIDE – AURORA THEATRE (Thursday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cY9PN_0gQE66Bf00

Flyer courtesy P3 Theatre.

Local theater troupe, P3 Theatre Company, is throwing its own special performance in honor of Pride Month, a cabaret show celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Attendees can expect a variety of musical performances, songs and theater designed to honor and uplift love in all forms.

Tickets cost $25 and include a glass of wine or soda, plus two raffle tickets. All proceeds benefit P3 Theatre Company. The show will be at the Aurora Theatre and begins at 7 p.m. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Aurora Theatre is at 4412 E. Village Rd.

LAJON MILLER EXHIBITION – BEACHWOOD BLENDERY (Friday)

Downtown’s Beachwood Blendery is venturing into the visual arts scene with their new Artful Gallery Series, which features local artists’ work in their tasting room.

Featured first on Friday, July 1 is artist LaJon Miller, a local painter and muralist. One of his more visible works still lives on a utility box by the Billie Jean King Public Library.

The opening reception, which is free to attend, is from 5-9 p.m. Beachwood has also invited pop-up Lowkey Burritos to serve up food during the show. Click here for more information.

Beachwood Blendery is at 247 N. Long Beach Blvd.

NORTH LONG BEACH CROP SWAP – FIREHOUSE COMMUNITY FARM (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVwm6_0gQE66Bf00

Locals attend a Crop Swap event in North Long Beach. Photo courtesy Jeff Rowe.

Every first Saturday of the month, North Long Beach backyard farmers convene to share their garden-grown produce, herbs and plants with the community.

The Crop Swap, as it’s called, is free and open to the public. Guests are highly encouraged to bring their home-grown produce to take part. The Crop Swap starts at 10 a.m. For the first 15 minutes, guests are encouraged to mingle, and then are allowed to circulate around the tables and barter.

For more information, check the North Long Beach Crop Swappers Facebook page here . Saturday’s Crop Swap on July 2 will be at Firehouse Community Farm.

Firehouse Community Farm is at 6509 Gundry Ave. Find the swap on the corner of 65th St.

FART BARF + MIKE WATT CONCERT – BROUWERIJ WEST (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZwz4_0gQE66Bf00

In this file photo: Fartbarf performs during Twisted at The Pike in Long Beach on Saturday, July 14, 20818. Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer.

San Pedro’s Broujweij West is a lovely place to catch a concert. First, there’s plenty of beer and seltzers based on the nature of their business being, you know, a brewery. But also, their location is just by the waterfront. So, very picturesque, even by the Port.

On Saturday, July 2, comical electronic trio Fart Barf will perform live. There’s very little to dislike about this band, but if you’re still on the fence, click here . Opening for the trio will be local legend Mike Watt and the rest of his group, the Missing Men.

And, like every show at the brewery, you can expect to find a variety of food trucks so no harm in coming hungry.

Tickets to the show cost $15 and may be purchased online, click here . Doors are at 7:45 p.m; show starts at 8 p.m.

Brouwerij West is at 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro.

BIG BANG ON THE BAY – ALAMITOS BAY (Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYa49_0gQE66Bf00

Crowds watch the fireworks at Long Beach’s Big Bang on the Bay on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

Independence Day Eve pyrotechnic party, Big Bang on the Bay, will once again be lighting up the skies in Alamitos Bay, Naples and the Peninsula on July 3.

The locally organized show is a popular affair that’s both a block party and fireworks show—a must-go if you’ve never been (and have the means to splurge for a ticket). That’s because tickets to attend Boathouse’s Block Party, which do feature up-close views of the fireworks launched from a barge on Alamitos Bay just yards from the restaurant, are $75 for adults and $30 for children 10 and younger. That gets you an outdoor seat and food catered buffet-style by Naples Rib Company, including baby back ribs, chicken, hot dogs, barbecue baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw and cornbread. There will also be two outdoor bars serving beer, wine and cocktails.

Other highlights include several aircraft flyovers, including John Collver’s Warbirds, skydivers, a demonstration by the Coast Guard’s Dolphin Search and Rescue team and dancing to tunes spun by DJ Ron. The 30-minute fireworks finale starts at 9 p.m. sharp

Proceeds from the Boathouse party go to local charities, with the main benefactor being Long Beach-based Children Today .  For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

Boathouse on the Bay is at 190 N. Marina Dr.

WEST LONG BEACH CABALLEROS – BONANZA RESTAURANT (Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334hwK_0gQE66Bf00

The West Long Beach Caballeros perform with the dancing horses every Sunday at Bonanza Restaurant. Screen shot by Cheantay Jensen.

This summer, make the trek down to Bonanza Restaurant in West Long Beach to experience a piece of Mexican culture.

Restaurant owner Guadalupe Perez has a passion for bringing the community together through the things he loves most, music and horses. Every Sunday, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the dancing horses that reside in the stables along the LA River make their way down to Bonanza Restaurant where the community can marvel at how the horses move to the sounds of traditional Banda and Norteña music.

Sit back and enjoy tacos and mariscos while Perez, who goes by the stage name El Jefe de Santa Clara, and special guests sing popular and original music on horseback. Kids also have the opportunity to ride a pony, guided by the other horsemen.

For more information call 562-426-8033 .

Bonanza Restaurant is at 1810 W. Willow St.

SPONSORED BY AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC

EXPERT DISCUSSES WHAT WILL FUEL AMERICA TO REACH ZERO EMISSIONS – AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC (Wednesday, July 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qxc9K_0gQE66Bf00

As part of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesdays event series, author and professor Dr. Holly Jean Buck presents “From Sea to Shining Sea: What Net Zero Means for America.” Her talk digs into what it will take for our country to realize zero fossil fuel emissions and reach the goals outlined in the United States’ long-term climate strategy.

Dr. Buck, an assistant professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of the books “Ending Fossil Fuels: Why Net Zero is Not Enough” and “After Geoengineering: Climate Tragedy, Repair, and Restoration.” She has a master’s degree in human ecology from Lund University and a Ph.D. in development sociology from Cornell.

The free event, which includes live music and cocktails, takes place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater. Reservations are required and may be made online or by calling 562-590-3100. The lecture includes one complimentary drink ticket to the cash bar. Parking is $8 with an aquarium validation.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way.

Reporter Laura Anaya-Morga contributed to this story.

The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cabaret and caballeros appeared first on Long Beach Post .

