Scottish-born chef Gordon Ramsay has yet another accolade to add to his laundry list of achievements. Per Ramsay's website, the restaurateur has 7 Michelin stars. But getting to the top wasn't a cakewalk. In a CNN interview, the chef opined, "I should never have made it this far," referencing his rough upbringing, and yet he prevailed. These are not the types of admissions we are used to hearing from Ramsay who is as well-known for his potty mouth as he is for his exceptional cooking. The "Hell's Kitchen" host has come a long way and is constantly pushing himself to do more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO