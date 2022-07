GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our holiday weekend can be stormy at times, especially in the mountains. Remember: if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck and should move indoors until at least thirty minutes after the last lightning or thunder. This isn’t to say we will all get rain this holiday weekend. There will be dry areas, and those who get rain will generally get brief downpours with thunder and lightning.

