ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Metro says wait times could reach 60 minutes on July 4th

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTzYT_0gQE5ZUS00
Tweet

Washington, D.C.’s, Metro warned customers could face wait times of up to an hour on July 4 as the transit agency grapples with a reduced number of railcars on one of its busiest days of the year.

The agency sidelined about 60 percent of its fleet in October after a train derailment revealed defects in Metro’s 7000-series railcars, causing delays across the rail system that persist nearly nine months later.

“Due to the reduced number of railcars available for service, capacity on Metrorail will be less than previous Independence Days,” Metro said in guidance published on Wednesday.

“That means customers should be prepared for longer wait times, up to 60 minutes, and for crowding to occur, especially at the conclusion of the fireworks.”

The fireworks display on the National Mall is scheduled for just after 9 p.m., and typically leads to long lines for the Metro even with a full fleet.

Metro encouraged passengers to delay their post-firework travel to allow crowds to disperse and consider entering at a station other than Smithsonian, which is located closest to the fireworks.

“Metro Transit Police may temporarily restrict entry to stations experiencing excessive crowding to prevent unsafe conditions on the platforms,” the transit agency said.

Since October’s derailment near Metro’s Arlington Cemetery station, the transit agency has been gradually improving service levels by returning older cars to service.

But those gradual improvements hit a snag when Metro sidelined 72 of its rail operators in May after announcing that close to half of its 500 total operators were noncompliant with required certifications. Metro’s general manager and chief operating officer resigned the following day.

The agency earlier this month returned eight of its 7000-series railcars to service and is now working to return the rest of the fleet once inspectors sign off.

Independence Day typically marks a high ridership for D.C.’s subway system, with rail ridership topping 210,000 passengers on July 4 last year.

Roughly 120,000 passengers boarded Metro trains on an average day in 2021, and ridership still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to the agency’s ridership data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Metro#Metro Transit#Metro Rail#Metro Stations#Metro Trains#The National Mall#Smithsonian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

620K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy