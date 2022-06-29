ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

H-E-B tops giants Amazon, Walmart in eCommerce grocery ratings

By Billy Gates
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466prT_0gQE58zK00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Put another notch in H-E-B’s customer service cap.

Dunnhumby, an eCommerce research platform that operates in the grocery retail space, named H-E-B the best grocery provider in the country in its first-ever eCommerce grocery experience rankings.

The Texas-based grocer beat titans of the eCommerce industry Amazon and Walmart by having, “the best emotional connection and online share of wallet, among their customer base, out of all of the retailers in this study,” Dunnhumby’s eCommerce Retailer Preference Index said.

The company’s study lauded H-E-B’s curbside/delivery website and app for their ease of use and reliability when it comes to ordering groceries. H-E-B launched its app right before COVID-19 lockdowns hit in 2019 and had been offering curbside pickup since 2015. The study said H-E-B’s increased commitment to its digital platform was a big reason why it’s at the top of the rankings.

“H-E-B had been strongly developing its digital capabilities and laying the ground at the perfect time before the pandemic’s boost in online grocery,” the study said.

The study said H-E-B increased its digital scores from 2018 the most of any grocery retailer that was included.

The top five eCommerce grocery retailers according to the study are:

  • H-E-B
  • Amazon
  • Amazon Fresh
  • Walmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Kroger
  • BJ’s
  • Sprouts

The study showed how H-E-B and Amazon compare, and while Amazon has a clear advantage in the volume of products, H-E-B performs much better than Jeff Bezos’ company in ease/reliability and substitutes, the study said. Those two preference drivers are some of the most important in the study’s ranking system.

When broken down into subcategories from ease/reliability, HEB outperforms Amazon in nearly all of them, ranging from convenient time slots and having the correct products to making groceries easy to find and the ability to pay easily.

The study said it gave further preference to retailers who owned its digital assets rather than relying on a third-party service like Instacart or DoorDash to fill its eCommerce orders.

“Moreover, there are several indications that H-E-B is winning with the eCommerce shopper on the omnichannel level,” the study said. “It has the highest share of wallet overall (online and brick-and-mortar) and is by far the leader in emotional connection in this study (one standard deviation above Sam’s Club, its closest competitor).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Inmate charged with attempted capital murder of detention officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a Sheriff’s detention officer was attacked by an inmate Thursday while returning from a medical appointment. Wiles says it happened Thursday morning around 3:45 a.m. when a detention officer was transporting inmate Diana Herrera from University Medical Center, where she was being treated. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KTSM

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. […]
CLOVIS, NM
KTSM

Odessa Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with […]
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
KTSM

El Paso man booked for possession of gun, pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested an El Paso man for possession of marijuana and a handgun. According to EPCSO officials, deputies were patrolling the Homestead Meadows North area in far East El Paso County, when they performed a traffic stop along the 14100 block of Fort Defiance […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man killed after taser incident with EPPD identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed after being tased by an El Paso Police officer in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning was identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson, according to a Custodial Death Report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The report says EPPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5830 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Ecommerce#Grocer#Food Drink#Club Kroger Bj
The Guardian

‘How are we supposed to live?’: fast-food workers squeezed by inflation

Minerva Rodriguez has worked at McDonald’s in Houston, Texas, for more than 23 years. She is paid $12 an hour and says she is doing the work of two to three people because the restaurant is chronically understaffed. Now she, like many Americans, is facing another crisis: runaway inflation. And while she has noticed the food prices at her store have increased, pay has not.
BUSINESS
KTSM

2022 4th of July Events around the Borderland

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Below is a list of 4th of July events taking place in El Paso and New Mexico over the holiday weekend. We will be adding events as information arrives in our newsroom. Las Cruces Electric Light Parade The theme is “patriotic spirit and American dreams” for the City`s 2022 4th […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Small explosion, fire at Northeast El Paso hotel sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Crews rushed to a fire at a Northeast El Paso hotel early Saturday evening. According to EPFD officials, their crews responded to reports of a fire at the 8700 block of Dyer Street at the Beverly Crest Hotel. Originally reported as an air conditioning fire, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

City of El Paso Fourth of July 2022 Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day and will resume business on Tuesday, July 5. The City Council Work Session will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, and the regular City Council meeting will begin at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FBI begins investigation into Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after a man was shot at one of the city’s busiest intersections during rush hour, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) announced the start of an investigation into the assault on a federal officer. The shooting took place Wednesday, June 29, along the 1900 of Zaragoza […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy