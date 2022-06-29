ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Baby abandoned on side of New Orleans overpass, police arrest man accused of stealing car with child inside

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

6/30 UPDATE — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in this incident has been taken into custody. According to the SBSO, detectives alongside Louisiana State Police apprehended Johnathon Perkins in New Orleans East around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say Perkins will be charged accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S09LZ_0gQE478o00
Johnathon Perkins (Photo courtesy: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office)

CHALMETTE, La. ( WGNO ) — A New Orleans man is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after detectives say he stole a vehicle with a baby inside on Wednesday, June 29. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins is accused of stealing a white Subaru Outback with Mississippi license plates from a Chalmette business on Paris Road.

Pohlmann reports that when deputies arrived on-scene around 11 a.m., the vehicle was already gone with no sign of the suspect. The child, who is only a year old, was found alone but safe on the side of the road on the Almonaster Avenue overpass in New Orleans. Deputies later found the abandoned vehicle on the Desire Street overpass still running with its hazard lights flashing—but still no sign of the suspect.

Once arrested, Perkins faces charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and aggravated kidnapping of a juvenile.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO News App on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to our newsletter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9QoM_0gQE478o00
(Photo courtesy: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives continue to search for the suspect, who is described as a Black male believed to have been wearing a black shirt, orange reflective construction vest, a gold chain, and earrings when the incident occurred.

Anyone who knows where Perkins is or has any additional information about the incident is urged to contact the SBSO at (504) 271-2501 or the CBI at (504) 278-7630.

Tips can also be submitted online to Crimestoppers, or by calling (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

WC Fields
5d ago

He'll be back on the streets in no time . That's how the court system works in New Orleans.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Slidell Police searching for serial armed robber

NEW ORLEANS — The Slidell Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a serial armed robber. The suspect has held up three Slidell gas stations in the past couple of weeks. Slidell Police posted his latest robbery on their Facebook page. You can see the man act...
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

Suspect in attempted RTA bus carjacking, arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An arrest was made in the case of an attempted carjacking of an RTA bus in New Orleans East Sunday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 20-year-old Terrence Johnson attempted to steal the bus from the 7700 block of Grant Street. NOPD said through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
maggrand.com

Louisiana man dumps baby boy along busy road after carjacking his mother’s SUV

A 1-year-old infant boy was found abandoned on the side of a busy road in New Orleans, Louisiana, after his mother’s SUV was carjacked at a gas station last week. A good Samaritan, Motorist Brian Stewart, miraculously found the baby boy unharmed sitting near the Almonaster Boulevard overpass late Wednesday morning.
NOLA.com

Man tries to buy a gun on the Fourth of July, gets robbed at gunpoint instead, police say

A Pines Village man who tried to buy a gun on the Fourth of July was robbed by the gun owners, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the armed robbery in the 7100 block of Downman Road at around 10:37 a.m. Monday. The victim was trying to buy a firearm from two men, police said, when the suspects produced a rifle and two handguns and took the victim’s money. The suspects fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Chalmette, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Chalmette, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in Algiers shooting in N.O. says police

The NOPD is investigating two separate shootings this morning that left three men injured. The first shooting happened in the 34000 block of Holiday Drive in Algiers. Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Body of missing elderly woman recovered from Kenner canal

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— Kenner police are working to piece together the final hours of an elderly woman’s life after her body was recovered from a canal near her home on Tuesday. Detectives say the body of 83-year-old Ida Clouden was found in the 1000 block of Canal 12...
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Paris#Louisiana State Police#St Bernard Sheriff#Subaru Outback#Lrb Photo
fox8live.com

Attempted carjacking of New Orleans RTA bus results in man’s arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unarmed man was arrested after attempting to carjack an RTA bus Sunday morning (July 3), New Orleans police said. Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle shortly after he tried and failed to commandeer a bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

South Louisiana man arrested for allegedly pouring acid on woman’s face

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Roseland man with outstanding warrants. According to the police, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. Previous reports show that Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the face of a female partner.
ROSELAND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Google
brproud.com

Two men shot outside their homes in Louisiana

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot in Lafourche Parish over the July 4th weekend. The first shooting took place late Sunday night. “An 18-year-old male had what appeared to be a bullet wound on his leg and other graze wounds to his body,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Three people injured in two separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings that injured three people Monday morning. The first shooting was reported in the 900 block of Canal Street around 12:39 a.m. Police say two teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and taken to an area...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland man charged with rape after Fourth of July incident

A Raceland man is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly raped a woman on July 4. Sheriff Craig Webre said that during the early morning hours of July 4, deputies were called to see a Raceland woman who reported that she was raped by Norman Lafontaine, 47, of Raceland.
RACELAND, LA
WWL-AMFM

2 men shot on Canal St., one block from Bourbon St.

Two men were shot early this morning and now the New Orleans Police Department is working to find the suspect or suspects responsible. The NOPD says they got a call at about 12:39 a.m. Tuesday morning about a shooting in the 900 block of Canal Street, less than one block from Bourbon Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Roseland man arrested on outstanding warrants

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of James Ballard, Jr., 35, from Roseland, on a slew of charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. In the early morning hours of July 3, 2022, deputies arrived at Ballard's residence and could hear voices and footsteps inside. After several times knocking and announcing their presence to no avail, a search warrant was submitted and approved, after which entry was made into the residence. Shortly after making entry, Ballard gave up and was taken into custody with K9 assistance.
ROSELAND, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy