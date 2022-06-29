ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clevinger 1-hit ball for 6 innings, Padres beat Diamondbacks

By JACK SOMMERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading the San Diego Padres over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Wednesday.

Jake Cronenworth broke out of a 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Clevinger (2-0) struck out six and walked one.

It was the second time in less than a week that Clevinger faced the Diamondbacks, again baffling them with his unorthodox delivery. In his previous outing, he went four innings and allowed one run and four hits.

Nick Martinez threw three in relief to complete the shutout. He gave up two hits and got his second save.

Bumgarner (3-8) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

In the fifth, Jurickson Profar walked with two outs and Austin Nola singled, setting up Cronenworth’s RBI single.

C.J. Abrams hit an RBI single in the sixth against reliever Kyle Nelson, a run helped by two walks and an errant pickoff throw.

Cronenworth doubled in the seventh and scored on a single by Luke Voit.

Cronenworth doubled off the center field walk in the ninth to score Profar. Batting leadoff, Profar drew three walks and scored twice.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (sprained left ankle) ran the bases prior to the game for the second day in a row, giving the trainer a thumbs-up afterwards. Machado has not played since injuring the ankle on June 19, but has avoided his first IL stint since 2014

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (right shoulder inflammation) said there was no timetable yet for when he might resume throwing and that it’s likely there would be more imaging prior to beginning a throwing program.

Arizona will have an off day before facing the Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. RHP Merrill Kelly (6-5, 3.64 ERA) gets the start for the D-backs.

San Diego heads to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers on Thursday. RHP Joe Musgrove (8-1, 2.12 ERA) starts for the Padres.

