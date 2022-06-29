ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Angel, OR

Mt. Angel loses Mayor Don Fleck in ‘untimely death’

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

MT. ANGEL, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Mt. Angel community is mourning after the death of the city’s mayor, Don Fleck.

Officials say Fleck died of natural causes at this home on Sunday, June 26 at age 68. He had been serving as mayor for more than a year and “has been a significant leader for the community for many years before this death.”

These Oregon laws take effect by July 1

Prior to running for mayor, Fleck served two terms as a city councilor and volunteered his time in the community.

“Mayor Fleck’s last items of attention prior to his untimely death were negotiating with property owners for easements, to complete the city’s West Marquam Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Project,” The City of Mt. Angel said in the announcement. “Mayor Fleck had a particular interest in public works projects and headed up the city’s Infrastructure Task Force in 2011, which established a roadmap of projects to improve City infrastructure (water, sewer, and streets).”

Fleck was described as a “force” who advocated for small businesses and for community members to buy local to support local residents and their businesses. He was also a strong supporter of the annual Oktoberfest, according to the city.

Quip City: Why Johnson called Portland the ‘city of roaches’

During and after COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor is remembered for hosting virtual monthly meetings for Mt. Angel community members and leaders, “in order to foster good communications and people.”

The press release added, “Mayor Fleck was always complimentary of others and recognized the efforts made to continue or improve service provided in Mt. Angel.”

Fleck was also a retired Salem firefighter along with the former Mt. Angel fire chief.

“Mayor Fleck was a man of compassion and thought. He was a great communicator and friend to all that he encountered,” noted the city. “Mayor Fleck was well respected and will be missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

Mt. Angel Police Officers will be wearing “mourning bands” and the city’s American flag at City Hall is being flown at half-staff in honor of Fleck and his service to the community.

These 9 Oregon counties should start wearing masks indoors again, CDC says

Services for Mayor Fleck are Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12 p.m., at the Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, in Mt. Angel. A 1 p.m. memorial service at the Mt. Angel Festhalle will follow.

Mt. Angel City Hall and public works will be closed at 11 a.m. on July 1, 2022, to allow staff to attend the funeral and memorial services.

Donations in honor of Mayor Fleck may be made to the Mt. Angel Volunteer Firefighters Association and the Salem Professional Firefighters, the city says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
