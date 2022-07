Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 233rd Street, where deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson station found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

