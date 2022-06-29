APD arrests suspect for string of robberies in Austin, Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers arrested a man in connection to a string of aggravated robberies that occurred over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department said it suspected 26-year-old Alexander Jordan of being involved in nine armed robberies that occurred between 8:19 p.m. Saturday and 4:12 p.m. Sunday throughout Austin and the surrounding areas.

According to APD, the investigation determined these cases were part of Austin’s 27th multi-agency robbery series of 2022.

“Eight of these robberies occurred within APD’s jurisdiction, and one occurred within the jurisdiction of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Some of these robberies included multiple victims,” APD said.

Image captured from surveillance video of robbery (APD photo)

According to the police, all the robberies Jordan committed were similar. APD said Jordan would enter convenience stores or small places of business, display a handgun and demand cash from the employees.

Police said surveillance video showed Jordan arriving and leaving the scenes in a stolen vehicle.

According to APD, officers located the stolen vehicle with Jordan inside and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Jordan drove away. Officers later located and arrested Jordan, according to a report.

Officers said a gun similar to the weapon used in the robberies, clothing described during the robberies and cash were all found during Jordan’s arrest.

APD officials said Jordan faces 10 counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading detention.

