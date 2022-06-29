Woman cleared of Burkburnett robbery charge
BURKBURNETT ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A woman who was accused in 2019 of participating in a Burkburnett robbery by gunpoint and with mace spray has been cleared of the charge.
The aggravated robbery charge on Jessica Dean, 39, was rejected by a grand jury. Another woman also arrested had her charge dismissed two years ago. A third defendant, Dustin “Game Over” Clem, pleaded guilty to this and other charges earlier this month.Aggravated robbery suspect Jessica Dean in court on previous charges
The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, Dean, and two others hit him with a beer bottle, sprayed him with mace, pointed a gun at him and robbed him.
The victim said he got away and ran to the police department.
Dean was also charged with hindering arrest of a known felon, and on June 10, 2022, she pleaded guilty and received 94 days in jail.
